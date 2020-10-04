News

Steve Bruce can’t resist another nibble after Newcastle United beat Burnley

Steve Bruce was very much biting back on Friday.

The Newcastle United Head Coach launching a pre-meditated attack on journalists (and fans), at what he perceives as unfair criticism.

After Newcastle completed their 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday night, Steve Bruce couldn’t resist another nibble…

The NUFC boss declaring: ‘We have all had our fair share of criticism this week, maybe rightly so. Tonight we have hopefully quietened a few, for a while anyway.’

Quite obviously, when Steve Bruce refers to ‘maybe rightly so’ about the criticism, he is making quite clear he doesn’t really believe that.

The Head Coach adding: ‘It goes up and down so quickly, that is Newcastle.’

Steve Bruce once again trying to make out that Newcastle fans are different to those elsewhere and not in a good way, more demanding, less understanding, some would say delusional…

Newcastle played better last night against poor opposition. However, a bit like at West Ham, they gave the opposition a chance. Burnley taking advantage of Steve Bruce going more defensive after the break and scoring an equaliser, whereas the Hammers hit the bar twice and missed another couple of great chances.

Against Burnley, Steve Bruce was so lucky to have Allan Saint-Maximin, the winger a constant threat to Burnley all night, scoring the opening goal out of nothing and then out of nothing creating the goal to make it 2-1, only four minutes after the equaliser had gone in.

Without ASM would Newcastle have still won?

Well the stats say that in 42 Premier League games under Steve Bruce, he (Bruce) has won only once when Saint-Maximin hasn’t started.

Steve Bruce doesn’t like his tactics and game plan being questioned but last season the only plan to try and score a goal appeared to be to give the ball to ASM and hope he did something, other than NUFC trying to get far enough upfield to launch balls into the box from corners and free-kicks.

Even with Callum Wilson added, Newcastle United will need more of a cunning plan than simply giving the ball to ASM and standing back to see if he can weave some magic.

We all want to see Newcastle win matches but we also recognise when results have been down to huge helpings of luck, far too many times for comfort under Steve Bruce.

The Head Coach should be keeping his head down and letting his team do the talking on the pitch, if they put together a convincing set of results AND performances, then the questioning of Steve Bruce and tactics will fade away.

Steve Bruce after Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Burnley:

“I am delighted for the players.

“We have all had our fair share of criticism this week, maybe rightly so.

“Tonight we have hopefully quietened a few, for a while anyway.

“We have tried to change and be more expansive.

“It goes up and down so quickly, that is Newcastle.

“If we can keep Allan Saint-Maximin fit, he will get people off their seats, he can do things that other people can’t.

“He is explosive.

“He is a goalscorer and a threat.

“I have known Phil Bardsley since he was 12, so I’m not surprised that he had a few kicks at him.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

