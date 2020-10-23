News

Steve Bruce – As Newcastle manager you will be criticised ‘but it’s what we deal with these days’

Steve Bruce has once again been talking about the criticism he is receiving.

Speaking ahead of the game at Wolves he once again insists that criticism is simply something that comes with the job at Newcastle United.

The NUFC Head Coach yet again laughably making out that Newcastle fans are more critical and unreasonable than supporters at other clubs.

The exact opposite is true of course and has been proved in the past, when the Newcastle fans believe in the person who is in the job. The likes of Kevin Keegan (second time as manager) and Rafa Benitez had some poor runs of results BUT the fans overwhelmingly stayed with them because they trusted and believed in them.

As for Steve Bruce…

He is keen to mention social media and like every single other person in the public eye, Steve Bruce gets his fair share of abuse.

However, reasonable criticism is very different to abuse and maybe Steve Bruce needs to listen to the reasonable criticism because his tactics and team selection have left much to be desired.

Maybe also our leader should take notice as well of what fans are saying about injuries, Steve Bruce reporting both Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow are doubts for Sunday, Bruce having kept the pair on the pitch last Saturday even after they both got injured. Darlow to the bitter end and Hayden going off only four minutes after Bruce had sent him back on for the second-half.

Sean Longstaff is available after recovering from tonsillitis, whilst Steve Bruce indicates both Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett should be available.

Steve Bruce speaking to media pre-Wolves on Friday:

“As the Newcastle manager you know that the criticism flows.

“Sometimes you think it’s a little unjust but it’s what we deal with these days with social media and every game on the TV.

“Now everybody is a manager…but I understand it and it is the beauty of it.”

On being hammered 4-1 by Man Utd:

“We’re disappointed with the way it finished but we were only four minutes away.

“From 1-1 to 4-1, those last four or five minutes were awful.

“David De Gea pulled off a wonderful save from Callum Wilson and that’s when you need the help of the supporters.”

Playing Wolves:

“Wolves are a very good side and have finished 7th twice now.

“We’re under no illusions it’ll be a very difficult game but they didn’t beat us last year.”

Steve Bruce on Miguel Almiron:

“He didn’t play at the weekend [against Man Utd] because he had just been halfway around the world and didn’t get back until Friday.

“The Burnley game was mainly that other players had come into the team and done very well.

“He’s a top player and is in my thoughts for the weekend.”

On injuries:

“The three lads [Matty Longstaff, Clark and Dummett] that played in the U23 on Monday will have benefited from that and Matty Longstaff will play at West Brom today.

“Sean Longstaff has declared himself OK.

“He’s had tonsillitis but we’ve got one or two coming back which is a good thing.”

On Karl Darlow:

“Karl Darlow is still sore but he’s made a huge improvement from Saturday.

“It’ll go down to the wire [for Sunday] and we’ll see how he is.

“Thankfully it’s an impact injury and there’s no tear.

“He’s waited patiently for his chance and he’s done very well.

“We hope he can make it but we’ve brought Mark Gillespie and he’s done well in the cup competitions.

“We have to see what the next 48 hours bring. Mark is ready if he has to make his PL debut.”

