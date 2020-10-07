News

Sky Sports rank two Newcastle United stars in new season in-form Premier League players list

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form (obviously only four Premier League matches so far for NUFC).

These are the updated rankings up to and including this latest weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle picked up that victory over Burnley.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last four games (working backwards):

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, Callum Wilson riding high at number 16 in the Sky Sports form list, having scored four goals in the four games so far, plus an assist for the Allan Saint-Maximin goal that opened the scoring against Burnley.

Then we have Karl Darlow in at number 23, the Newcastle keeper continuing on from Martin Dubravka’s heroics last season, Darlow having made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper so far.

Lower down the list, you eventually get to two more Newcastle players, Sky Sports power rankings rating ASM at number 62 and then Isaac Hayden at 88.

