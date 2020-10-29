News

Spalding United announce signing of 29 year old former Newcastle United striker

Earlier this month, BBC Sport revealed that Nile Ranger had signed up for a Sunday League side.

The report saying that the former Newcastle United striker would be playing in the Premier Division of the Barnet Sunday League.

However, two weeks later, Ranger has now moved on to another club.

On Wednesday night, Spalding United announced the signing of Nile Ranger.

The one-time NUFC player having spent 33 months without a club after Southend finally kicked him out due to the usual total lack of respect shown, failing to turn up on time for training etc etc.

Spalding United play in the Northern Premier League Division One South East, the club based in Lincolnshire.

Former DR Congo international Gabriel Zakuani was recently appointed as manager and he then instantly brought in former Newcastle winger and DR Congo teammate Lomana LuaLua as a coach.

In their Nile Ranger announcement last night, Spalding United quoted their new manager talking about Nile Ranger:

“I’ve known Nile for many years and we grew up in the same area.

“He has all the talent in the world and knows he has a point to prove!

“In the conversations we have had, he wants an opportunity to get himself back on the map.

“I believe he can easily play for any team in league one and most championship clubs.

“He has promised me he will get his head down and prove to everyone that the penny has dropped.

“This opportunity will allow people to see he still has the hunger to succeed.”

Hmmm.

I think we might have heard this all before, many times over.

Spalding United are currently fourth bottom in their division and Nile Ranger will have a kind of reminder of what might have been, as also in their league and currently second top are Newcastle (Town).

