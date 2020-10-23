News

Southampton shame Mike Ashley and Newcastle United with season ticket repayments

Mike Ashley is still refusing to refund any money taken by direct debit for 2020/21 Newcastle United season tickets.

Thousands of Newcastle fans saw full season ticket payment taken by Mike Ashley via direct debit fully seven months ago, despite NUFC supporter groups urging him not to do so.

Meanwhile, October saw Mike Ashley continue to take monthly payments from many more thousands of Newcastle fans who pay for their season tickets on a monthly basis, this month being the seventh payment taken for 2020/21 season tickets.

Mike Ashley and Newcastle United fed out through the local media that this is a very complicated issue, refunding season ticket holders who have already paid for matches they haven’t been able to attend.

Hmmm, just how complicated is it? That is, if you have any interest in doing the right thing.

With this in mind, I was interested to come across an announcement (see below) by Southampton on Friday….

They were giving Southampton season ticket holders details of when they will get their refunds for the Everton (25 October) and Newcastle (6 November) home matches.

The thing is, the Saints have came up with this revolutionary idea of actually wanting to refund season ticket holders AND then repaying them.

They are doing it on a match by match pro rata basis, which appears fair enough.

So if you have bought a Southampton season ticket for 2020/21, you have already been refunded for the Tottenham and West Brom matches, which were the first two home games.

Now they will shortly be giving Southampton ST holders their money back for Everton and Newcastle which they can’t attend.

This process will continue until fans are allowed back inside St Mary’s, then instead of refunding their cash, the remaining season ticket money will be there to pay for the matches they can get into.

Does anybody honestly believe that this is something that Mike Ashley isn’t capable of organising for Newcastle fans if he really wanted to? Instead of continuing to take 2020/21 season ticket payments on a monthly basis AND refusing to refund any cash so far, including to those who made full ST payment back in March 2020.

Southampton Official Announcement:

Season Ticket refunds for Everton and Newcastle

Southampton Football Club would like to advise all 2020/21 Season Ticket holders that they will be refunded for Sunday’s game against Everton as fans will not be permitted to attend due to government guidance.

The club will also begin the refund process for the home fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday 7th November, with the aim of refunding fans ahead of the match.

Refunds for the pro rata amounts for each game will be processed within 14 working days from today’s announcement as guaranteed by The Saints Promise, our commitment to protect Season Ticket holders.

All supporters that have paid using card, either for the full cost of the Season Ticket, by instalments, or using a combination of card and credits, will be refunded directly to the card used for payment.

This means that for fans that have paid for multiple tickets, the refund for each of the tickets will be paid back to the card used at the time of the initial purchase.

Please note that refunds for the two matches may be paid separately, and may not be paid into your account on the same day – but you will receive both refunds within 14 working days.

Should there be an issue with refunding directly to a supporters payment card, the club will contact those individuals directly over the coming weeks.

Hospitality clients will be contacted directly by their account manager.

Due to the volume of refunds, this process will be staggered and we will advise fans once all the refunds have been actioned.

A further announcement will be made, and emails sent to Season Ticket holders, once these refunds are completed. Should you need to contact us, please email [email protected] or call us at 02381 780780, available every Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am-4pm

