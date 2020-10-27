News

Sky Sports rank two Newcastle United stars in the in-form Premier League Top 50

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form in the Premier League.

These are the updated rankings up to and including this latest weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle grabbed a last gasp draw at Molineux.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 4

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, not surprisingly Karl Darlow remains the highest rated Newcastle player, though moving 11 places down from 18th to 29th. The keeper again playing well at Wolves apart from he should have possibly done better with Jimenez’ goal.

Next highest for NUFC is Allan Saint-Maximin, climbing five places to 42nd in this form list.

Then we have Jacob Murphy, Newcastle’s goalscorer and man of the match on Sunday, in at 52 after climbing a massive 256 places in this Sky Sports form list.

Callum Wilson at number 56 the only other Newcastle player in the top 100, though he drops 22 places.

You have to go a long long way further down the list to see any more Newcastle players, Sky Sports power rankings rating Jeff Hendrick at number 160 and Miguel Almiron at 161.

