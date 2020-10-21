News

Sky Sports rank three Newcastle United stars in the in-form Premier League Top 50

The latest Sky Sports Power Rankings have been published.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player’s performance over the last five Premier League matchdays by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

A heavier weighting is given to the most recent match in descending order to the fifth last one, with the intention of showing who is most in form in the Premier League.

These are the updated rankings up to and including this latest weekend’s Premier League programme, when Newcastle were hammered 4-1 by Man Utd.

The rankings for NUFC players are based on these last five games (working backwards):

Newcastle United 1 Man Utd 4

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Brighton 3

West Ham 0 Newcastle 2

The latest Power Rankings as published by Sky Sports:

As you can see, not surprisingly Karl Darlow the highest rated Newcastle player, moving five places up from 23rd to 18th. In reality he should be significantly higher in my opinion, as he was given no chance with the four goals Man Utd did score, as the players in front of the keeper badly let him down (as well as Steve Bruce’s negative tactics).

Next highest for NUFC is Callum Wilson, dropping 18 places to 34th in this form list. Almost totally starved of service on Saturday night, the striker did get his only decent chance on target, ASM crossing and De Gea making an outstanding save from Wilson. The Newcastle striker has four goals and an assist in his five PL games so far.

Allan Saint-Maximin is the only other Newcastle player in the top 50, moving up 14 places to 47th in the list, ASM providing the only small spark from NUFC we saw on Saturday night and played a key role in that opening own goal.

You have to go a long way further down the list to see any more Newcastle players, Sky Sports power rankings rating Jonjo Shelvey at 106 and Isaac Hayden at 112.

