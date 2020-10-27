News

Sky Sports pundit calls out Mike Ashley for being a hypocrite

Jamie Carragher says that Mike Ashley is a hypocrite.

I suppose the Newcastle United and Sports Director boss supremo has been called far worse…

The Sky Sports pundit was reacting to an official public statement released by Mike Ashley via Newcastle United.

Monday night saw the NUFC owner release a statement (see below), in which he called for the £14.95 pay per view charge on Premier League matches to be reduced to £4.95.

Mike Ashley quoted: ‘Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate it is not acceptable to any football fan.’

Whilst cutting the pay per view cost is a no-brainer for pretty much everybody, in the general public anyway, it isn’t difficult to hit back at Mike Ashley when it comes to his hypocrisy and the many unacceptable things he does to benefit himself, at the expense of others.

Jamie Carragher choosing to point out the hypocrisy of Mike Ashley still insisting on taking monthly payments from Newcastle fans for 2020/21 NUFC season tickets, when knowing there is no chance for the foreseeable future of supporters being allowed in stadiums.

Those paying monthly started paying for 2020/21 NUFC season tickets started paying for them back in April and having made seven payments already, that money will more than cover any matches that realistically any Newcastle fans will be allowed into see this season.

Even worse, thousands of Newcastle fans had full 2020/21 season ticket payments taken back in March 2020 and over seven months later, Mike Ashley is still refusing to pay back any of that cash. NUST recently announced that they understood there were 18,000 fans in total who had paid over £7m that Mike Ashley was currently sitting on, refusing to refund any of it, or stop the monthly payments.

No other Premier League club owner is acting as reprehensibly as Mike Ashley in this virus crisis.

Clubs such as Southampton are paying back those who have bought season tickets on a match by match pro rata basis, until fans are allowed back in.

Mike Ashley even admits he voted in favour of the £14.95 pay per view charge and claims he had no choice because of no ‘realistic or viable alternatives’, well as Newcastle United are one of the 20 Premier League shareholders, why didn’t he push for the price to be £4.95 when that original vote was taken?

One thing for sure, whatever the motivation for Mike Ashley with this statement, it will not because he has any interest in helping out the fans, instead it will be due to helping himself in some way, of that you can be sure. Even if simply because a cheaper PPV price would mean a bigger audience able to see his Sports Direct / Fraser Group advertising in games such as the one against Man Utd the other weekend at St James Park.

Jamie Carragher talking to Sky Sports:

“I think it is laughable that it is Mike Ashley who has come out and said that…

“I think he [Mike Ashley] is still taking season ticket money off Newcastle fans.

“I can’t disagree with what he has said, but for Mike Ashley to come out and say it, shows just how messed up it is.

“It [charging £14.95 for Premier League pay per view games] has gone down like a lead balloon.”

Mike Ashley official statement released via Newcastle United:

Newcastle United owner, Mike Ashley, has issued the following statement in relation to the Premier League’s current pay-per-view arrangements:

“I am calling on the Premier League to immediately act and review its current pay-per-view arrangements for live matches in the UK.

“Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate it is not acceptable to any football fan.

“Supporters have overwhelmingly rejected this offer and the Premier League must now act.

“Why not make it much more accessible at £4.95 per match until Christmas?

“The Government should waive VAT on the above pay-per-view matches so that as many of those who are unable to attend matches in person can at least watch their team.

“The profit from the above reduced-price pay-per-view option, I would suggest that 50% would be retained by Premier League and 50% would go to the football pyramid below.

“As a club, Newcastle United did vote in favour of the pay-per-view proposal, but to be clear, this was because there were no realistic or any viable alternatives put forward to enable supporters to watch matches.”

