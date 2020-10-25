News

Sky Sports and BT Sport want £14.95 Pay Per View scrapped but…and it’s a big BUT – Report

Fair to say that the pay per view plan for Premier League matches hasn’t gone down too well.

As from the start of October 2020, all games not chosen as part of the existing UK broadcasting contracts, made available at a cost of £14.95 a time.

The outrageous pricing point of £14.95 was what really stuck in people’s throats, especially considering that fans already have to pay for BT and Sky packages to see their other matches.

We have seen both the broadcasters and the Premier League trying to put the majority of blame on the other, once the backlash started.

However, a new report says that the broadcasters want the whole thing scrapped due to the bad publicity they are getting and because it allegedly isn’t financially lucrative for them.

The Mirror report (see below) claims that the Premier League set the £14.95 price for pay per view and they quote a ‘top Sky Sports source’ saying: “Sky is not happy to be involved in showing the pay-per-view games. We never thought it was a good idea and nothing’s changed since it started. It is damaging the reputation of Sky Sports to be linked to this scheme – and that feeling is shared at BT. Everyone here would prefer for it to stop.”

There are 15 of the 30 Premier League games scheduled for October that are being shown pay per view, whilst on Friday (23 October) Sky and BT announced their picks from the November schedule. They selected 14 of the 30 matches, meaning it appears the other 16 (listed below) are now also set for the £14.95 pay per view charge.

Before anybody gets any ideas in their head that the broadcasters want the £14.95 pay per view scrapped for any decent reason, think again.

The broadcasters were always against the rest of the PL matches being shown via any means in the UK simply because they see it as devaluing their normal choice of matches, diluting interest and potentially leading to a downturn in subscribers.

This new report is in reality talking about not showing any of these extra games on live TV, it is all about getting them scrapped, not the £14.95 charge.

I think the vast majority of fans would find it acceptable that a charge is made BUT a price significantly less than £14.95 for pay per view games.

If the broadcasters got their way, it would be far worse for fans, as they wouldn’t even have the option of paying £14.95 to see their matches, if they wanted to.

The reality as well would be that fans of some Premier League clubs would go months without (legally) being able to watch their team play live on TV, whilst fans are banned from stadiums.

Fulham, West Brom and Villa had no games selected in October in normal packages, all three games on pay per view.

On Friday, Villa had one of their three November games chosen by Sky Sports, so it appears they will have five of their October and November matches on pay per view. Even worse for Fulham and West Brom supporters who once again didn’t have any games chosen by Sky or BT, so all six of their matches are set for pay per view.

If the broadcasters had their way, Fulham and West Brom fans wouldn’t stand any chance of (legally) watching their team play live on TV until December at the earliest.

The Mirror report – 24 October 2020:

Sky Sports and BT Sport demand controversial pay per view service is scrapped…as it continues to see a huge backlash from fans…neither broadcaster is making money from the amount being charged and are concerned about their reputations having been labelled as greedy.

Thousands of fans have united in their disgust over the move and opted against paying the £14.95 fee, an amount that was set by the Premier League.

Sky Sports and BT Sport are fuming with the decision are only want to see their production costs covered.

A top Sky source has revealed that both companies would happily see the pay per view service binned as they continue to deal with the fallout.

He said: “Sky is not happy to be involved in showing the pay-per-view games. We never thought it was a good idea and nothing’s changed since it started.

“It is damaging the reputation of Sky Sports to be linked to this scheme – and that feeling is shared at BT. Everyone here would prefer for it to stop.”

Saturday 7 November

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Leeds

West Bromwich v Tottenham

West Ham v Fulham

Saturday 21 November

Aston Villa v Brighton

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester

Man United v West Brom

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 28 November

Arsenal v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Leicester v Fulham

Man City v Burnley

West Brom v Sheffield United

