News

Shola Ameobi says it has to be Education, Education, Education

Shola Ameobi has been talking about tackling racism.

The former Newcastle United striker saying what needs to be done to change things long-term.

Shola Ameobi believing it is all about Education, Education, Education.

The former player saying that you have to help people understand and change their mindsets about the issue.

Tackling it at an early age is vital according to Shola Ameobi: ‘Education is a huge part of it. So that as kids grow up they understand…’

Shola Ameobi talking to Sky Sports:

“Things are starting to take place, initiatives are starting to happen.

“I think action is the biggest thing here.

“It is understanding how we go from talking about it, to putting stuff out there, that can really help people understand and change their mindsets.

“Education is a huge part of it.

“It has to be a major part of what we teach in schools now.

“So that as kids grow up they understand, that it just becomes a part of the reality that this [racism] is not acceptable.

“The more we do that, the more we talk around these issues with children, with kids at school from a young age. The better the chance we have of creating a society going forward, where racism isn’t socially acceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“We need to challenge it, we need to report it.

“That’s the only way we will be able to change the narrative that there has been.

“It’s making not just people in football, but people in society, understand that they have the opportunity to be a part of the change.”

