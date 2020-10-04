News

Sean Dyche points finger at match officials after losing to Newcastle United

Sean Dyche is no different to most managers.

After a match where things haven’t gone their way, they tend to look for something else to blame, try to make it the main focus for the media.

Interviewed following the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle, Sean Dyche was keen to blame the match officials.

Burnley were pretty woeful on the night and Dyche claims a massive error was made in allowing the opening goal to stand.

A long ball played up front, just into the Burnley half Callum Wilson and Kevin Long both have their eyes on the dropping ball, the two players collide and the Burnley player falls to the floor, whilst Wilson manages to chest the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin.

ASM still has five or six players between him and the goal, they back off as he dribbles the ball, puts them off balance by pretending to go one way, before switching back and firing a great finish from outside the box into the bottom corner.

Sean Dyche wants to make out that it was an outrageous error by the referee and VAR as well you would imagine.

However, it was simply one of those coming together moments, where yes free-kicks are often given, sometimes not. If they had been the two players nearest the Burnley goal and somebody left one on one with the keeper, then sadly a referee would almost definitely give it. However, simply a challenge that could have gone either way.

Watch it for yourself via the link to highlights below but you could hardly claim in any circumstances that this was a clear and obvious error that massively unfairly decided the match. It was really the failings of the five or six Burnley players who could and should have stopped ASM scoring.

Quite laughable really when you think of the referee’s overall performance. The most obvious thing in the match was the clearly pre-meditated decision by Sean Dyche and his team to cynically target Allan Saint-Maximin, the players seemingly on a rota to foul him, often leaving ASM crumpled on the ground. A few ended up booked but it was scandalous that the hopeless Phil Bardsley didn’t get a yellow, never mind a red. Repeatedly fouling ASM and in particular, one where he went through the back of the winger, that could have caused a serious injury.

If there is a post-match debate about the refereeing, that is what it should be about, not a collision of players that was a 50/50 maybe in terms of whether a foul.

Sean Dyche talking about the opening goal:

“It’s bizarre. It’s bizarre.

“I don’t know what’s happening in the game – I really don’t.

“I think most managers are confused, I speak to a few.

“Me and Brucey were laughing about it at the end.

“How the referee doesn’t give that…it’s just weird now.

“You know, you touch someone’s ear and they fall on the floor and it’s a foul.

“Then our centre-half gets quite clearly knocked off the ball, without any intention of the centre-forward to try and actually bring the ball down and he doesn’t give it.

“It’s just a weird…football is in a very strange state as regards, I think personally, the physicality and the officiating of the games.

“You touch somebody on the eye socket and they fall on the floor, so he [Kevin Long] just tries to win the ball, clearly gets pushed off the ball, it has got to be a foul, it is what the referees keep telling us.”

Sean Dyche asked about Newcastle’s man of the match:

“Allan Saint-Maximin?

“He was a handful, well done him, I am really pleased for him.

“We have still got four important players missing, we have a few days off now and then we will work very hard.

“When everyone is fit we have got a good group, t looks different when they are all back.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce can’t resist another nibble after Newcastle United beat Burnley – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Watch official match highlights here incl all 3 NUFC goals)

(Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

