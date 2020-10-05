News

Salomon Rondon blocked by club from joining up with national squad

Salomon Rondon was due to be playing World Cup qualifying matches on Saturday (10 October) for Venezuela away against Colombia.

Then three days later (Tuesday 13 October) at home against Miguel Almiron and Paraguay.

However, the former Newcastle striker has revealed that he has been blocked from doing so.

The virus situation seeing Dalian Pro telling Salomon Rondon that he is not permitted to do so.

Salomon Rondon via his Twitter account – Monday 5 October 2020:

“Today I have to know you far away for reasons beyond my control.

“The club I belong to, the Dalian Pro, has decided not to allow me to join up with my [international] team.

“We are experiencing difficult times in the world and I understand it.

“But even that cannot change the love I feel for the national jersey.

“I did what was humanly possible to go but I have to face this situation.

“I have the same dream of playing for the national team as when I was a child.

“I will continue working and giving my best to go to my beloved Vinotinto [Venezuela].”

Salomon Rondon has been in great form with nine goals in 14 league matches for Dalian Pro and it is a massive blow to both Venezuela and the player himself, as you can see from his words above.

‘Vinotinto’ is the nickname for the Venezuelan national football side, in reference to their burgundy coloured shirts.

Every sympathy with Salomon Rondon of course BUT I am amazed that more clubs haven’t taken similar action.

Especially those in the Premier League, when it comes to whether they release players for these internationals, players flying all over the world.

With the virus situation, back in August FIFA gave clubs the power to block international call-ups if they had genuine quarantine fears.

After consultation with Uefa they confirmed that general release rules won’t apply if clubs can show they have justifiable concerns regarding quarantine issues. Usually, clubs can’t then select somebody for their next match if refusing to allow the player to go on international duty.

There had been widespread reporting that a number of unnamed Premier League clubs would indeed block players travelling to certain locations, with South American countries said to be a particular concern for some. However, that doesn’t appear to have been the case, certainly I haven’t seen any instances made public.

A situation where there is no totally right or wrong decision but obviously interesting that whilst Dalian Pro are blocking Salomon Rondon playing for Venezuela, Newcastle United have been happy to allow Miguel Almiron and others to fly off for internationals.

This was always going to be a concern, internationals meaning players from all around the World flying to numerous countries and mixing in confined spaces for an extended period of time.

Especially when it is simply the case that not all countries / clubs will have the same levels of testing / protection. The resources that the Premier League clubs have and the English FA, will be very different to many of those elsewhere, meaning that simply the money isn’t there to pay for similar levels of protective measures.

