Transfer Rumours

Rolando Aarons is ‘In Huddersfield and with talks at an advanced stage a deal is hopeful’

Rolando Aarons could at last get a permanent move away from St James Park.

The winger having just over eight months of his five year contract at Newcastle United remaining but with no chance of playing any football.

Rolando Aarons, along with the likes of Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar and Henri Saivet, facing the prospect of being excluded from NUFC’s official 25 man Premier League squad.

On Thursday, The Mail reported that Rolando Aarons had been in talks with Huddersfield Town and a deal was hopefully imminent.

The Championship club were in the process of selling striker Karlan Grant to West Brom and it was reported that the Terriers were set to use a small part of that cash to finance a deal for the Newcastle winger.

However, this (Friday) morning, Steve Bruce was asked about the chances of moving any Newcastle United players out today before the EFL 5pm deadline:

“There have been one or two enquiries…but that is about it really.

“Disappointing for the lads who obviously need to go elsewhere and play.

“So we will see what happens in the next few hours but I doubt it [any Newcastle United players will leave].

“The phone has to ring for them.

“They need to move on with their careers but no takers.”

The good news is, that phone may well have rang now.

With Yorkshire Live now reporting that their information is that ‘Rolando Aarons is in Huddersfield and with talks at an advanced stage a deal is hopeful.’

They say that Huddersfield Town think they can complete the deal before the 5pm transfer deadline.

The report adding that the Terriers were waiting for Karlan Grant’s transfer to West Brom to be confirmed before then committing to a deal for Rolando Aarons.

