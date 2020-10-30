News

Rodrigo Vilca scores his first goal as with 2 trialists Newcastle U23s lose to 10 men Reading

Rodrigo Vilca has scored his first goal in a Newcastle United shirt on Friday afternoon.

The 21 year old attacking midfielder scoring in the 87th minute at Reading for the NUFC Under 23s but it didn’t prevent defeat for the visitors.

Newcastle United also featured two trialists, Soccerway reporting them as Scott Wara and Dion McGhee.

The 21 year old defender Wara is without a club after Stoke released him, whilst 20 year old McGhee is a former Man Utd midfielder.

Newcastle went ahead after 18 minutes through 17 year old midfielder Elliot Anderson, only for Reading to score twice and lead 2-1 at the break.

Eight minutes after half-time Reading went a player down with a red card for Nelson Abbey.

However, Newcastle couldn’t take advantage of playing against 10 men for most of the second-half, actually going 3-1 behind with just over 10 minutes remaining.

A dramatic end to the match saw Rodrigo Vilca grab his first NUFC goal with three minutes to go, only for trialist Scott Wara to get sent off within a minute for a second yellow. Meaning the very final stages played out with equal numbers on the pitch.

Florent Indalecio was on the bench but didn’t get on the pitch, Allan Saint-Maximin’s mate who recently earned a contract until the end of the season, after himself being a trialist.

Meanwhile, Achraf Lazaar started his third game in a row for the NUFC Under 23s, hopefully getting him fit for a January move elsewhere.

Final score:

Reading Under 23s 3 Newcastle United Under 23s 2

