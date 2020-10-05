Transfer Rumours

Rodrigo Vilca pictured on way to Newcastle United for medical and 4 year contract

Last Monday, Diego Montalvan, who is a sports journalist with Telemundo Deportes, a part of NBC, revealed that Deportivo Municipal have accepted Newcastle’s offer for Rodrigo Vilca.

He didn’t put a price on the deal but previous reports had claimed a ‘bargain’ price of between £250,000 and £500,00.

Diego Montalvan said back then that after signing, Newcastle will then spend a few months working with the player and assessing him, initially working with the development not senior squad, before deciding on a likely loan club in January to give Vilca first team football and help him adapt to football here.

Steve Bruce confirming that this (training initially with the NUFC development squad) was the case at the weekend, when / if Rodrigo Vilca signs.

Now Diego Montalvan has confirmed that the 21 year old attacking midfielder is on his way to take his medical and then sign a four year deal with Newcastle United, the journalist posting a photo of Vilca en route to Newcastle.

Rodrigo Vilca is on his way to #Newcastle!

Will have his medical and then sign a 4 year contract.#ArribaPerú #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Eie9xsibWw — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) October 5, 2020

The Deportivo Municipal president Jose Cordova then confirmed last week that their star player, Rodrigo Vilca, would indeed be joining Newcastle United after a price agreed between the two clubs.

The Municipal President saying: ‘He is a very important player for us but he will play his last match this Wednesday – he has a community passport because he lived in Spain for 11 years, so he will not be a foreign player for Newcastle.”

The Deportivo Municipal President making reference to the Spanish passport, as it means there will be no work permit issues.

Well, Rodrigo Vilca duly played his final game for the Peruvian club last night, at home against Universitario.

Not the greatest of send-offs as when the 21 year old was subbed on 69 minutes, Municipal were losing 5-0, that being the final score.

However, as you can see below, the player was in tears due to the emotions of it being his final ever game for Municipal, rather than the result in what was his 12th league start of the season, having scored three goals in the campaign before joining Newcastle.

El último partido de Rodrigo Vilca en Deportivo Municipal. Se fue muy afligido. Rompió a llorar en la banca de suplentes. Más allá del elocuente resultado, su rendimiento ha sido muy interesante y a un ritmo ascendente. Su nuevo desafío: Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/dCcKyk8RII — Renzo Galiano (@RenzoGaliano) September 30, 2020

It certainly appears that he will be one for the future and not the here and now, giving him time to develop physically and mentally to football in England.

The player has also been involved already with the national team after being called up by Peru.

Any mention of Peru will see many fans going misty eyed thinking back to the great Nobby Solano. A dream of a player and hopefully one day we will see a similar level of talent playing for Newcastle United.

