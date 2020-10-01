Transfer Rumours

Rodrigo Vilca in tears as he leaves for Newcastle United

The Deportivo Municipal president Jose Cordova confirmed earlier this week that their star player, Rodrigo Vilca, would be joining Newcastle United this week.

Speaking to Peruvian radio station Voces Futbol, Cordova said: ‘There is already a formal proposal in place with Newcastle and Rodrigo Vilca will travel to England on 1 October.

The Municipal President adding: ‘He is a very important player for us but he will play his last match this Wednesday – he has a community passport because he lived in Spain for 11 years, so he will not be a foreign player for Newcastle.”

The Deportivo Municipal President making reference to the Spanish passport, as it means there will be no work permit issues.

Well, Rodrigo Vilca duly played his final game for the Peruvian club last night, at home against Universitario.

Not the greatest of send-offs as when the 21 year old was subbed on 69 minutes, Municipal were losing 5-0, that being the final score.

However, as you can see below, the player was in tears due to the emotions of it being his final ever game for Municipal, rather than the result in what was his 12th league start of the season, having scored three goals.

El último partido de Rodrigo Vilca en Deportivo Municipal. Se fue muy afligido. Rompió a llorar en la banca de suplentes. Más allá del elocuente resultado, su rendimiento ha sido muy interesante y a un ritmo ascendente. Su nuevo desafío: Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/dCcKyk8RII — Renzo Galiano (@RenzoGaliano) September 30, 2020

So today Rodrigo Vilca begins his journey to Newcastle to complete his transfer.

On Monday, Diego Montalvan, who is a sports journalist with Telemundo Deportes, a part of NBC, revealed that Deportivo Municipal have accepted Newcastle’s offer for Rodrigo Vilca, though he didn’t put a price on the deal.

Diego Montalvan adding that after signing, Newcastle will then spend a few months working with the player and assessing him, before deciding on a likely loan club in January to give Vilca first team football and help him adapt to football here.

The original reports in the English media claimed that Newcastle United would pay only an initial £250,000 for Rodrigo Vilca, although later ones claimed it would be closer to £500,000.

Whatever the price tag it certainly appears that he would be one for the future and not the here and now, giving him time to develop physically and mentally to football in England.

The player has also been involved already with the national team after being called up by Peru.

Any mention of Peru will see many fans going misty eyed thinking back to the great Nobby Solano. A dream of a player and hopefully one day we will see a similar level of talent playing for Newcastle United.

