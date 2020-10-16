News

Rio Ferdinand says time now – Harry Maguire maybe needs to be dropped for Newcastle United match

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Harry Maguire maybe needs protecting from himself.

The former Manchester United player saying maybe for the best that the Man Utd captain is dropped for the game at Newcastle United.

With the pressure building after some woeful performances, Rio Ferdinand thinks there could be a ‘need to be taken out of the over’ for Maguire.

The 6-1 defeat to Spurs and display and red card against Denmark, Rio Ferdinand thinks maybe a ‘rest’ is on order.

The Manchester United boss appeared to be laying the ground for dropping Maguire with his pre-match comments on Friday morning…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking ahead of the Newcastle United match:

“Harry [Maguire] seemed to pick up a little knock just before he got sent off [for England].

“So we are having a look at him today to see how he is.”

Hmmm, I didn’t see any knock when watching that England defeat to Denmark and sounds like very much getting this comment in about a ‘little knock’, so that post-match the Man Utd manager can point to that when the media ask why Harry Maguire was dropped.

Rio Ferdinand in one of his many defences of business associate Mike Ashley, once famously / infamously made the embarrassing comment, that Mike Ashley was correct not to be spending much money on players because you could pay big money for them and then they could easily get injured and the money wasted.

Manchester United spent £80m on Harry Maguire…maybe Rio Ferdinand should have had a word?

Rio Ferdinand talking to BBC Sport about Harry Maguire’s poor form:

“In these situations – that I have been in as well – you sometimes need to be taken out of the oven.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big job on his hands and I think quite an important role to play in this.

“Whether maybe it’s time to give him a little rest, let him gather himself and build that confidence back up.

“I got brought off in one game, I think it was Middlesbrough away, the manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] spoke to me and said ‘get yourself back to basics, train well and you’ll come back in’.

“That’s what happened and I was fine.

“It’s just sometimes that bit of pressure being taken out that can actually help you.

“When you’re going game-to-game every three or four days, it’s very hard to see through the fog.

“But when you’re taken out of the firing line, you get time to sit back and actually analyse yourself, your performance, your preparation, your recovery – all aspects of what goes around a football match or 90 minutes.

“It’s then about rebuilding yourself and playing simple.

“Effectively trying to get through a game without being seen.

“It might sound silly but that’s the way I used to look at it when I was lacking a little bit of confidence. Because at the moment you’re being seen for all the wrong reasons.”

