Rick Parry the ultimate hypocrite – Have a look at what he said only 3 years ago

Rick Parry has become the public face of the Liverpool plan to change football.

With the support of Manchester United, the owners of Liverpool have came up with this plan which would mean a small number of clubs would effectively have absolute power.

The proposal to end one club in one vote in the Premier League has seen Liverpool and Manchester United unwilling to emerge from their bunkers having lit the fuse by putting this plan together, happy for Rick Parry to be the public face fronting this disgraceful lower grab.

In his role as EFL Chairman, Rick Parry making out that this is a great all round plan, conveniently ignoring the fact that redistributing parachute payment cash amongst the EFL clubs overall does not then justify the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd (and the other usual suspects) taking all the power for themselves and then have the ability to dictate what happens in the future. With clearly the intention of the rich at the top of the Premier League getting even richer, whilst the rest will be poorer.

Speaking about these scurrilous plans put together by Liverpool, Rick Parry declares: ‘If there’s a degree of pain elsewhere, that is unfortunate.’

Rick Parry also states: ‘This is two of our great clubs showing leadership and exercising responsibility. The message from Liverpool and Manchester United is that they do genuinely care about the pyramid. The Premier League could have come up with a plan like this at any time.’

Quite amazing really, when you consider what Rick Parry was saying (see below) about the Premier League only three years ago, what a great model it was…’Transparency is key. With each club having a single vote and no sub-committees or independent directors. This means there is proper accountability.’

Hilarious isn’t it, hypocrisy doesn’t even touch the sides.

So ‘transparency is key’, if that’s the case, why weren’t Liverpool and Man Utd working with all of the 18 other Premier League clubs on a plan to help the EFL clubs?

If Liverpool and Man Utd just ‘genuinely care about the pyramid’, why do they then need to also go for this power grab in the Premier League?

Rick Parry said back in August 2017 that ‘With each club having a single vote…This means there is proper accountability.

How does that square with moving from a situation where 20 clubs all have that single vote that gives accountability, to one whereby nine (effectively six) clubs are the only ones with a vote.

Moving to an arrangement if Liverpool and Rick Parry are successful, whereby the handful of clubs with a vote, would have an absolute veto in deciding on whether or not a takeover of another Premier League club is allowed.

This is all shameful and an absolute disgrace, no wonder the owners of Liverpool and Man Utd are lying low and letting Rick ‘please ignore what I said only three years ago’ Parry front all of this up.

As Groucho Marx famously said: ‘Those are my principles and if you don’t like them…well, I have others.’

Rick Parry speaking to The Independent – 8 August 2017:

“Transparency is key.

“With each club having a single vote and no sub-committees or independent directors.

“This means there is proper accountability.

“I get asked a lot, is football’s bubble going to burst?

“It won’t be a bubble that bursts. It might be a balloon that deflates a bit. But then it will find a new level. It won’t be catastrophic.”

Rick Parry after The Telegraph exposed the Liverpool plan – 11 October 2020:

“This is about a structure that works for [the next] 25 years. If there’s a degree of pain elsewhere, that is unfortunate.”

“This is two of our great clubs showing leadership and exercising responsibility. The message from Liverpool and Manchester United is that they do genuinely care about the pyramid. The Premier League could have come up with a plan like this at any time.”

“This is a blueprint for the future of English football and for everyone who cherishes it.”

“Just as importantly, the financial gap between the bottom of the Premier League and the top of the Championship will be substantially reduced. This will create a much softer landing for relegated clubs. The elimination of Parachute Payments will create fairer competition and discourage irrational behaviour.”

“The gap between the Premier League and the English Football League has become a chasm which has become unbridgeable for Clubs transitioning between the EFL and Premier League.”

