News

Remarkable story as Allan Saint-Maximin’s friend Florent Indalecio wins Newcastle contract

Newcastle United have confirmed that Florent Indalecio has signed a contract.

Having arrived at the club on trial in August, it is a remarkable tale for the Frenchman.

The 23 year old attacking midfielder / striker now with NUFC for the remainder of this season, with a chance to convince the club to give him a longer deal.

Florent Indalecio was a former youth player with Saint Etienne but was kicked out of their academy at the age of 15 due to his behaviour.

Having been diagnosed with a cancerous tumour on his knee, after treatment and rehabilitation, the Frenchman tried to get his career back on track in non-league French football and then in America.

With things not working out in the States, Indalecio then travelled to Australia and had trials with NPL1 clubs, including Sydney Olympic, but none of them could offer him a deal because they had already filled their two foreign player places in the squads.

Things then took another interesting turn when Florent Indalecio ended up training and playing for Fraser Park FC in the New South Wales fourth division. Whilst at the same time working on a building site as his normal day job.

Alexis Wenzel is Fraser Park’s captain and his brother was staying in the same hotel as Indalecio, told the Fraser Park captain about his (Indalecio’s) footballing background, leading to an invitation to train and then play with the lowly Australian club.

Things took yet another dramatic turn when after playing only two games for Fraser Park, the virus situation brought football to a halt in Australia.

Then we had a very dramatic intervention, Florent Indalecio was a teammate of Allan Saint-Maximin at Saint Etienne as kids and they have remained good friends.

ASM invited his friend over in August to stay with him in Newcastle and set him up with a trial at NUFC.

Which brings us to now.

Having impressed when training and playing with the Newcastle United Under 23s, the club now have offered him that contract until the end of this season and ASM’s mate has accepted.

He wasn’t named in Newcastle United’s official 25 man Premier League squad but the French attacking player can turn out for the NUFC Under 23s as an overage player.

