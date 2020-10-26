News

Raul Jimenez – Tough playing against a Newcastle team that’s not trying to win the game

Raul Jimenez scored his 34th Premier League goal from 79 starts but was left frustrated on two fronts.

The most obvious was that after the Wolves striker scored in the 80th minute, a poorly set up wall allowed Jacob Murphy to score a clever free-kick equaliser.

However, Raul Jimenez was also left frustrated at facing a Newcastle United team who he believes weren’t even trying to win the match.

Try watching them every week Raul!

The Wolves striker’s comments simply mirroring what Newcastle fans were saying after the 1-1 draw, with even journalists and pundits having to admit how woefully negative Steve Bruce had been with his tactics.

Wolves had 63% possession to Newcastle’s 37%, plus 16 shots to the visitors’ five. In truth, Newcastle only making any attempt to attack with numbers in the final 10 minutes after conceding.

Raul Jimenez speaking after drawing 1-1 with Newcastle United:

“It was a tough game, because they are a team who were in a good shape, they were not looking, I think, to win the game, so it was difficult to break them.

“At the end, it’s a shame to concede that goal in a free-kick.

“I think it was their [Newcastle’s] only shot on goal, but we have to concentrate and go again because next Friday we have another game.

“It was a game with a lot of chances [for Wolves], but sometimes these games where we have a lot of chances, we can’t win, and the games we have won, two chances and we’ve won.

“So, we have to keep going, keep fighting until the end. This is just starting, but we have a long way to go, keep learning about this this kind of match, and keep going.

“It’s always disappointing to score, to be fighting all the game, to find a way to break them, to score a goal, and then in a free-kick they equalise the game, it’s tough, but we have to bounce back and go again next week.

“It was a very good goal. I had been trying since the first-half to score, a lot of shots the first-half, second-half, and I knew that one had to go on goal. I’m happy to score again, to keep scoring, to help the team to keep earning points.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from the Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 match – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce with Groundhog Day message for Newcastle United fans after Wolves – Read HERE)

(Andy Gray slaughters Steve Bruce for his appalling negative tactics after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Wolves Captain Conor Coady blames referee for not beating Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw – Read HERE)

