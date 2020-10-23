News

Premier League players creating most chances this season – Tells us a lot about Newcastle

A newly updated stats table shows which Premier League players have created the most chances.

The table now updated to cover the full five Premier League rounds of matches so far.

Altogether 20 Premier League players feature, all of them having created seven or more chances in the five sets of matches.

The chances created in both open play and set-pieces, has been published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise in stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’):

As you can see, there are three players in the top 20 from Everton, Leeds and Brighton.

Then Villa, West Ham, Fulham and Wolves have two each.

With Sheffield United, West Brom and Palace with one each.

Not one Newcastle player has managed to create seven or more chances in the five games so far, not a great statistic. Burnley, Leicester and Southampton are the other three with no players in this list, though certainly those latter two teams have been creating plenty of chances overall as a team.

With Steve Bruce refusing to play Almiron and Fraser, there is only really ASM who is an option to get into positions where he can create chances, but he is handicapped by the fact that Bruce plays so negatively, his usual starting point with the ball is nearer his own goal than the opposition’s.

This is reflected in the goals that Newcastle have managed to score this season.

Two penalties, the own goal against Man Utd (see above), ASM solo effort and then putting one on a plate for Callum Wilson, then the two against West Ham – Almiron setting up Hendrick and Hendrick setting up Wilson.

When playing all of Joelinton, Hendrick, Shelvey and Hayden in the same midfield, it doesn’t suggest a lot of chances will be created.

