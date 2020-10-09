News

Premier League Official Statement – Confirms details of shameful plan on extra live TV matches

The media broke the story early on Friday afternoon and now the Premier League have confirmed it.

All matches in October and no doubt for some considerable time after that, if not chosen as part of the usual schedule of live TV choices, will now be made available on a pay per view basis.

This is instead of being shown as part of the usual Sky Sports and BT Sport packages (plus some on BBC and Amazon), as has happened so far.

Fans in the UK will have to pay £14.95 to watch these extra live televised games, to be shown on BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office.

Newcastle United v Manchester United is one of the first of these, to be shown at 8pm on Sky Sports Box Office, at a charge of £14.95.

Premier League Official Statement:

‘The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available for fans to watch live in the United Kingdom.

Under these new arrangements, the current live match selections will remain in place and will be broadcast as normal.

In addition, the five matches per round not already selected will be made available to supporters on a pay-per-view basis, accessed via BT Sport Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

Clubs today agreed this interim solution to enable all fans to continue to watch their teams live.

The Premier League has worked closely with Sky Sports and BT Sport to provide this arrangement and is grateful for their support.

The agreement will be regularly reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.

Football is not the same without supporters at matches. The Premier League and our clubs remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible.

An updated broadcast list of matches will be announced later today.’

