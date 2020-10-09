News

Premier League official announcement – Details of all fifteen £14.95 Pay Per View games

On Friday afternoon we discovered what the Premier League had planned with the October 2020 matches that hadn’t been scheduled for live TV.

The 20 clubs meeting earlier today, agreeing to make the other 15 Premier League games in October available to be watched, BUT on a pay per view basis, rather than as part of existing Sky Sport and BT Sport packages that many fans already have.

Friday night has seen the Premier League make a further announcement with the details of all fifteen £14.95 Pay Per View games this month.

With no doubt this pay per view plan set to continue long past October.

Newcastle United v Manchester United is one of the 15 selected for pay for view this month, full details of that and the other matches belwo.

Premier League Official Announcement:

Further to the Premier League’s announcement that all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available for fans to watch live in the United Kingdom, the revised schedule for all matches up to and including 2 November has been released.

All times below are BST until Saturday 24 October and GMT from Sunday 25 October.

Matchweek 5

Saturday 17 October

12:30 Everton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

15:00 Chelsea v Southampton (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 18 October

12:00 Sheffield Utd v Fulham (BT Sport Box Office)

14:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

19:15 Leicester City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 19 October

17:30 West Brom v Burnley (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Leeds v Wolves (Sky Sports)

Matchweek 6

Friday 23 October

20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds Utd (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 24 October

12:30 West Ham v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Man Utd v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 25 October

14:00 Southampton v Everton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Wolves v Newcastle (Sky Sports)

19:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 26 October

17:30 Brighton v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Burnley v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Matchweek 7

Friday 30 October

20:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 31 October

12:30 Sheff Utd v Man City (BT Sport)

15:00 Burnley v Chelsea (BT Sport Box Office)

17:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 November

12:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports Box Office)

14:00 Newcastle v Everton (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man Utd v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

19:15 Spurs v Brighton (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 2 November

17:30 Fulham v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

20:00 Leeds v Leicester (Sky Sports)

Confirmation of the final kick-off times for matches in November and December impacted upon by UEFA Europa League participation will be issued when the broadcast selections for the relevant month are announced.

