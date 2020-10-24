News

Premier League new announcement – Even more shameful and unfair on Pay Per View

Late on Friday, the Premier League quietly slipped out the latest schedule of matches that had been picked for live broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports and BT Sport.

This announcement covered the Premier League games in November 2020.

There are three rounds of Premier League matches in November, a total of 30 games, with 14 of them to be shown as part of the normal Sky and BT packages that fans have.

The official statement from the Premier League declaring that: ‘Additional broadcast selections will be announced in due course.’

Which in other words, will be details of the other 16 matches to be on Pay Per View in November.

With the Premier League and broadcasters showing absolutely no indication that they have any intention of changing their PPV outrageous charging, it looks certain to be 16 more matches at £14.95 Pay Per View next month.

Whilst the £14.95 pricing point is obviously the most shameful aspect of the whole idea, there were other additional elements

The split of games being another, in terms of some clubs having all of their games in October 2020 made PPV, whilst some had none at all.

So fans of Aston Villa, Fulham and West Brom for example all have to pay £44.85 each to watch all the games (legally) in October, the supporters of Everton, Man City and West Ham had to pay nothing more above their normal Sky and BT deals.

So, have the Premier League and broadcasters made moves to give at least some fairness amongst fans when it comes to having to pay for PPV.

Well, what would you guess…?

This is a list of all 20 clubs with the number of games each will have as Pay Per View matches (assuming the 16 not picked by BT and Sky in November will be PPV), with in brackets the split between October and November PPV games:

3 Arsenal (1 + 2)

5 Aston Villa (3 + 2)

4 Brighton (2 + 2)

5 Burnley (2 + 3)

2 Chelsea (2 + 0)

5 Crystal Palace (2 + 3)

1 Everton (0 + 1)

6 Fulham (3 + 3)

2 Leeds (1 + 1)

4 Leicester (2 + 2)

2 Liverpool (1 + 1)

1 Man City (0 + 1)

2 Man Utd (1 + 1)

2 Newcastle United (1 + 1)

3 Sheff Utd (2 + 1)

3 Southampton (2 + 1)

2 Tottenham (1 + 1)

6 West Brom (3 + 3)

1 West Ham (0 + 1)

3 Wolves (1 + 2)

They really don’t give a damn do they?

So on top of the outrageous £14.95 charge, for fans of Fulham and West Brom, not a single game chosen for the normal BT and Sky packages.

So unless a miracle (common sense and / or decency) happens with the Premier League and broadcasters, the supporters of those two clubs will need to pay £89.70 to watch their six games (legally) throughout October and November, clearly many of their fans who would normally go to games at Turf Moor, will end up not seeing their team play live for at least two months.

So much for doing this all as a service to help fans!

Newcastle fans actually one of the slightly better off when it comes to PPV, only two of their six games in October and November not chosen for the usual BT and Sky packages.

Last month home to Man Utd on PPV, with November looking like away at Crystal Palace (currently scheduled Sat 28 November) set to be a PPV one.

Premier League Official Announcement:

The revised schedule for all matches that have been selected for live broadcast in the United Kingdom from Matchweeks 8 to 10 has been released.

Additional broadcast selections will be announced in due course.

All times below are GMT.

Friday 6 November

20:00 Southampton v Newcastle Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 7 November

12:30 Everton v Man Utd (BT Sport)

17:30 Chelsea v Sheffield Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 8 November

14:00 Leicester City v Wolves (Sky Sports)

16:30 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

Saturday 21 November

12:30 Newcastle Utd v Chelsea (BT Sport)

17:30 Spurs v Man City (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 November

14:00 Sheffield Utd v West Ham (Sky Sports)

16:30 Leeds Utd v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Saturday 28 November

12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)

17:30 Everton v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports)

Sunday 29 November

14:00 Southampton v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

16:30 Chelsea v Spurs (Sky Sports)

Monday 30 November

20:00 West Ham v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

