Premier League goalkeepers – Who made the most saves in latest round of matches

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Well we certainly know who has been the busiest this season so far.

Step forward Karl Darlow.

Last season, Martin Dubravka made more saves than any of the other Premier League goalkeepers.

Karl Darlow has stepped in and carried on the good work in place of the injured Dubravka.

Going into the weekend’s matches, Darlow had made more saves than any other of the Premier League goalkeepers.

No surprise that this continued, as Steve Bruce’s over the top negative tactics gave total control and domination to the opposition, inviting Man Utd to have shot after shot.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers in the latest round of games:

As you can see, Mat Ryan didn’t make a single save, Palace scoring with their only shot on target in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

At the other end of the scale of Premier League goalkeepers, Karl Darlow yet again lucky to be kept so involved in the matches this season.

Darlow making eight saves, including that excellent one from Fernandes’ spot-kick.

In total, Man Utd had 28 shots on Saturday night, including 14 on target.

Karl Darlow saving eight of them, four were goals where he was left exposed by those in front of him and no realistic chance of saving them, I remember Shelvey heading a Maguire header off the line and guessing somebody else blocked the other Man Utd effort.

