Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves so far this season – Well, well, well…

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Well in Martin Dubravka, Newcastle fans certainly feel that they have got one of the best in the English top tier.

For two and a half years he has been outstanding, not missing a single Premier League match.

How do you rate which Premier League goalkeepers are best…well making saves appears to be a pretty decent place to start.

Last (2019/20) season, Dubravka made more saves than any other top tier goalkeeper.

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers after 32 PL rounds of games last season. I know Dubravka was still on top of the most saves league after all 38 matches but this was the most up to date table I could find at the minute, it gives you the general idea anyway:

In March 2020, the excellent OptaJoe stats people also put out the following:

The highest performing goalkeepers in Europe’s top five leagues this season for Goals Prevented, based on Opta’s Expected Goals on Target data:

9.6 – Vicente Guaita

8.7 – Martin Dubravka

7.4 – Wojciech Szczesny

7.2 – Dean Henderson

7.0 – Walter Benítez

So anyway, now that Martin Dubravka is ruled out, how is Karl Darlow getting on?

We turn once again to The Other 14 and their latest table showing the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers after the three rounds of PL games so far:

As you can see, the goalkeeper might have changed but Steve Bruce’s negative clueless inviting the opposition on tactics haven’t, nor the over reliance on the NUFC keeper to quite literally save the team each match.

As you can see above, Karl Darlow have made more (17) saves overall than any other PL goalkeeper (you can safely count the ‘big six’ goalkeepers in these stats as well). However, Darlow has also saved more (3) in the six yard box than anybody else (next highest is 1), Darlow has saved more in the 18 yard box (11) than anybody else (next highest is 8), plus Darlow making more saves (6) from shots outside the 18 yard box (next highest is 5).

Is this sustainable and can Steve Bruce keep getting away with it?

Next up we have Burnley at home on Saturday and hopefully Karl Darlow will be ready for yet another very busy night.

