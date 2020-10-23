News

Premier League fall 3 months behind with live TV game announcements as ponder PPV nightmare

The Premier League have a huge headache.

It is a headache all of their own making as well.

The 20 PL clubs and their broadcasting partners believing that the answer to the problem of fans not being allowed into stadiums for the foreseeable future, was to put in a cost of £14.95 for fans of Premier League club to watch each of the matches not chosen as one of the normal live TV choices.

How out of touch are they?

A global pandemic, hundreds of thousands if not millions losing their jobs in the UK, the vast majority of the population left with less cash, then they think charging £14.95 pay per view for every one of the 50% of matches not chosen in the usual selection.

Once the s.it hit the fan (fans?) with a huge public backlash, amusingly, both the Premier League and the broadcasters have been trying to blame each other for how this £14.95 charge came about.

So what are they going to do about it?

Fifteen PPV matches were announced for three rounds of October Premier League games, five per round. We had the first set of five PPV games last week, including Newcastle United v Man Utd, and the numbers prepared to pay for that game and the four others were reportedly embarrassingly low, so low in fact that Sky Sports and BT Sport have refused to release the viewing figures.

The backlash to the £14.95 charge has been immense, whether the media, MPs, or whoever, nobody feels that pricing point is justified. .

Newcastle United fans have brilliantly risen to the challenge, raising over £20,000 for the local foodbanks by asking fans to boycott PPV and donate their £14.95 instead to the local good cause. This has triggered an amazing reaction, with now fans of all the other 19 Premier League clubs now fundraising for their local foodbanks and linking it to the rip-off PPV initiative.

Apart from the opportunity to grab as much cash as possible, the Premier League and broadcasting partners gave zero thought or care to what they were doing. Whilst some clubs ended up with no PPV matches in October, others (Fulham, Villa and West Brom) ended up with all of their scheduled October matches on PPV, meaning a charge of £44.85 to watch three matches, on top of their usual Sky and BT packages, outrageous.

This self-inflicted PR (and financial – so few paying the £14.95) disaster has now led to the Premier League being three months behind with their live TV match announcements.

Ahead of each season, the Premier League publish dates for when they are scheduled to announce live Premier League TV games and back in August 2020 they published their dates for the 2020/21 season (see below).

As you can see, the Premier League live match for November were supposed to be announced on 22 September, whilst the December and January live TV games were supposed to be released on 9 October, two weeks ago.

Newcastle’s 31 October match at home to Everton was moved back to 1 November for Sky Sports to show as one of their choices but NUFC fans now await to see what will happen with Southampton away which is currently 7 November, Chelsea home on 21 November and Palace away on 28 November.

Will the Premier League and their partners in crime stick to the £14.95 PPV charge and if so, Newcastle fans potentially having to pay as much as £44.85 to see their three matches, unless of course they join the countless other NUFC and other Premier League supporters being driven towards watching illegal streams of live matches?

The announcement(s) for November 2020 live Premier League matches now awaited with far more interest than usual.

