Premier League confirm increase in Newcastle United homegrown players and 50 NUFC Under 21s

The Premier League have confirmed that the number of homegrown players in the Newcastle United squad has substantially increased.

After the closure of the final part of the transfer window on Friday (16 October), Premier League clubs had to choose three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players for their PL squad, only these players can play in the league until the transfer window opens in January.

Each squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the ‘Homegrown Player’ (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be ‘home grown’.

A ‘homegrown player’ is one of any nationality that has spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21.

Whilst some clubs have really struggled to name even eight homegrown players, it is the exact opposite with Newcastle United.

With the likes of Lazaro, Muto and Lejeune heading out (Bentaleb was homegrown due to his earlier years at Spurs) and Newcastle recruiting the likes of Gillespie, Wilson, Hendrick and Lewis (Fraser not homegrown), the majority of the NUFC squad are now homegrown.

Whilst other clubs struggle to name eight, Newcastle United have named 15 homegrown in their squad below.

The Premier League confirming…

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Carroll, Andrew Thomas*

Clark, Ciaran*

Darlow, Karl*

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Fernandez, Federico

Fraser, Ryan

Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*

Gillespie, Mark Joseph*

Hayden, Isaac Scot*

Hendrick, Jeffrey*

Krafth, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lewis, Jamal*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Shelvey, Jonjo*

Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*

Yedlin, Deandre

No massive surprises.

The four senior players that remain at St James Park but are not included are Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Christian Atsu.

In addition, Matty Longstaff and new signing Rodrigo Vilca can play for the first team as Under 21 players aren’t included in the senior squad 25 man list, they are two of 50 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League.

U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)

Allan, Thomas David

Anderson, Elliot Junior

Bailey, Owen John Edward

Banda, Piotr

Barclay, Harry

Barrett, Ryan Thomas

Brannen, Lewis Paul

Brookwell, Niall

Brown, William George

Carlyon, Nathan Matthew

Cass, Lewis Graham

Chrystal, Liam Jack

Cross, Bradley Paul

Crossley, Kyle

De Bolle, Lucas

Ebanks, Tai Graham

Flaherty, Stanley

Francillette, Ludwig Georges

Gamblin, Lucas Ralph

Gilchrist, Josh Gordon

Green, Joel John

Harrison, Joshua

Huntley, James Alan

Langley, Daniel David

Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire

Longstaff, Matthew Ben

Marshall, Oliver Joshua

McEntee, Oisin Michael

Midgley, Thomas Jack

Miley, Jamie

Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile

Nicholson, Joshua Philip

Oliver, Joe Alexander

Robertson, Nathan James

Rounsfell, George David Alan

Scott, Joshua

Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge

Stephenson, Dylan Jay

Stewart, Joshua Thomas

Swailes, Jude Christopher

Thompson, Max Anthony

Thomson, Regan Alexander

Toure, Fode Yannick

Turner, Jake Edward

Vilca Betetta, Rodrigo Gary

Walters, Oliver Reece

Watts, Kelland John William James

White, Joe Peter

Wilson, Adam Ayiro

Young, Jack

