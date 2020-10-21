Premier League confirm increase in Newcastle United homegrown players and 50 NUFC Under 21s
The Premier League have confirmed that the number of homegrown players in the Newcastle United squad has substantially increased.
After the closure of the final part of the transfer window on Friday (16 October), Premier League clubs had to choose three goalkeepers and up to 22 outfield players for their PL squad, only these players can play in the league until the transfer window opens in January.
Each squad must contain no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the ‘Homegrown Player’ (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be ‘home grown’.
A ‘homegrown player’ is one of any nationality that has spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21.
Whilst some clubs have really struggled to name even eight homegrown players, it is the exact opposite with Newcastle United.
With the likes of Lazaro, Muto and Lejeune heading out (Bentaleb was homegrown due to his earlier years at Spurs) and Newcastle recruiting the likes of Gillespie, Wilson, Hendrick and Lewis (Fraser not homegrown), the majority of the NUFC squad are now homegrown.
Whilst other clubs struggle to name eight, Newcastle United have named 15 homegrown in their squad below.
The Premier League confirming…
Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):
Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel
Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio
Carroll, Andrew Thomas*
Clark, Ciaran*
Darlow, Karl*
Dubravka, Martin
Dummett, Paul*
Fernandez, Federico
Fraser, Ryan
Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*
Gillespie, Mark Joseph*
Hayden, Isaac Scot*
Hendrick, Jeffrey*
Krafth, Emil Henry Kristoffer
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Lewis, Jamal*
Longstaff, Sean David*
Manquillo Gaitan, Javier
Murphy, Jacob Kai*
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Shelvey, Jonjo*
Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*
Yedlin, Deandre
No massive surprises.
The four senior players that remain at St James Park but are not included are Henri Saivet, Rolando Aarons, Achraf Lazaar and Christian Atsu.
In addition, Matty Longstaff and new signing Rodrigo Vilca can play for the first team as Under 21 players aren’t included in the senior squad 25 man list, they are two of 50 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League.
U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)
Allan, Thomas David
Anderson, Elliot Junior
Bailey, Owen John Edward
Banda, Piotr
Barclay, Harry
Barrett, Ryan Thomas
Brannen, Lewis Paul
Brookwell, Niall
Brown, William George
Carlyon, Nathan Matthew
Cass, Lewis Graham
Chrystal, Liam Jack
Cross, Bradley Paul
Crossley, Kyle
De Bolle, Lucas
Ebanks, Tai Graham
Flaherty, Stanley
Francillette, Ludwig Georges
Gamblin, Lucas Ralph
Gilchrist, Josh Gordon
Green, Joel John
Harrison, Joshua
Huntley, James Alan
Langley, Daniel David
Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire
Longstaff, Matthew Ben
Marshall, Oliver Joshua
McEntee, Oisin Michael
Midgley, Thomas Jack
Miley, Jamie
Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile
Nicholson, Joshua Philip
Oliver, Joe Alexander
Robertson, Nathan James
Rounsfell, George David Alan
Scott, Joshua
Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge
Stephenson, Dylan Jay
Stewart, Joshua Thomas
Swailes, Jude Christopher
Thompson, Max Anthony
Thomson, Regan Alexander
Toure, Fode Yannick
Turner, Jake Edward
Vilca Betetta, Rodrigo Gary
Walters, Oliver Reece
Watts, Kelland John William James
White, Joe Peter
Wilson, Adam Ayiro
Young, Jack
