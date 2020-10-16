Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United after Steve Bruce updates

Saturday night awaits and interesting to see what the Newcastle United team v Manchester United will be.

A fortnight’s worth of international break and the two clubs come into this match on the back of very different recent results.

Newcastle United comfortably beating Burnley 3-1, whilst Man Utd were hammered 6-1 at home by Tottenham.

On Friday, Steve Bruce has given us a number of updates as to which Newcastle players are / aren’t available for Saturday.

We already knew that Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka and Dwight Gayle weren’t available.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Paul Dummett, Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark also wouldn’t be ready in time to be considered for this Man Utd game. Instead they are set to turn out for the Under 23s v Fulham next week.

That update was then later followed by Steve Bruce revealing that Sean Longstaff has tonsillitis and would also be unavailable.

So what is the likely Newcastle United team v Manchester United?

Well Karl Darlow in goal, then Fernandez alongside Lascelles, the NUFC captain now available after missing the Burnley game with a hamstring problem.

Jamal Lewis is fit to start after a bit of an Achilles issue, whilst on the right I fancy Javier Manquillo to come back in at the expense of Krafth who has been on international duty.

Whilst I think Ryan Fraser should find a place after impressing with Scotland, I think Steve Bruce will keep him on the bench. With Joelinton, ASM and Callum Wilson the furthest up the pitch.

That means a midfield three of Hayden, Shelvey and Hendrick as Steve Bruce goes cautious, as usual.

That gives me a predicted Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

