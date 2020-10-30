Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Everton – Two changes

Interesting to see what the Newcastle team v Everton will be on Sunday afternoon.

How will Steve Bruce react to the positive result at Molineux but very limited attacking threat Newcastle posed.

Plus of course the fact that coming away with a point was more to do with Wolves failing to take advantage of their overwhelming possession and far more shots than Newcastle, as well as the late equaliser being at least partly self-inflicted by the hosts.

The Newcastle team that started in that fortunate 1-1 draw at Wolves:

Darlow, Murphy Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hendrick, Fraser, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

At his press conference on Friday morning, Steve Bruce gave an update on injury and fitness.

The headline news is that Jamaal Lascelles is a big doubt due to the foot injury picked up at Wolves. Bruce saying he will make a late decision on the NUFC captain as he monitors him in the next 48 hours.

Surely though he won’t take any unnecessary risks considering the injury problems last season and this one….especially with now other options available.

The players we know that are definitely out are Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey.

However, Steve Bruce reported that Matty Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are all available.

With the NUFC Head Coach talking about Jamaal Lascelles as the only doubt (apart from the quartet who are long-term injured), Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark are now options as well.

Within the defensive limitations imposed by Steve Bruce, the team played pretty well last week, though with little / no attacking threat.

I can’t see Bruce making many changes unless enforced.

On Friday morning he also talked about having needed to tighten things up defensively after supposedly having been too attacking and open so far this season, a description no NUFC supporter would recognise. He also said that fans can’t expect the team to be scoring two or three goals every match…seen as Newcastle have only scored more than one goal on 11 occasions in his 44 PL games that is also a given.

I see the back five staying for this game and Clark coming in for the likely to be out injured Lascelles.

Murphy to stay at right wing-back after his decent display last time.

The only other change, Isaac Hayden in for Ryan Fraser in my opinion.

This gives us a predicted Newcastle team v Everton:

Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron

So just the two enforced changes I think in this predicted Steve Bruce selection for Sunday.

