Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings after Sunday draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-1 draw, a really negative display until the 80th minute when Wolves’ goal meant Steve Bruce had no alternative but to try and attack.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from the Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 match – Read HERE)

(Andy Gray slaughters Steve Bruce for his appalling negative tactics after Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Wolves Captain Conor Coady blames referee for not beating Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s draw – Read HERE)

