News

Opponent has Steve Bruce perfectly weighed up: ‘Newcastle don’t want to play a lot’

Romain Saiss played against Newcastle United in his first ever game in English football.

A match that created headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The captain of Morocco who can play both in defence and midfield had signed for Wolves from Angers on 30 August 2016.

On 17 September 2016 Romain Saiss made his debut at St James Park, Wolves beating Newcastle 2-0.

However, it was events that followed the game that grabbed the headlines, Jonjo Shelvey found guilty of racially abusing Romain Saiss and given a five match ban, plus a £100,000 fine.

Four years later on and Romain Saiss has Steve Bruce perfectly weighed up, declaring: They are a team who leave the ball for the opponent, Newcastle don’t want to play a lot…’

Can’t really argue with that!

Romain Saiss warns that Newcastle’s main (only!) threat is fast players on the counter-attack, which basically means Allan Saint-Maximin. Steve Bruce’s sole attacking plan still appears to be for ASM to be given the ball and hope he does something with it.

Romain Saiss is Wolves’ second longest serving player, which underlines how much investment has been made in the Wolves squad in recent years.

In contrast, there are 11 current Newcastle United players who were already at St James Park before Romain Saiss signed for Wolves.

Romain Saiss speaking to the official club site:

“In terms of points, we are better than last season. Of course, we lost two games in a row, it was not good because we didn’t play very well, but after that, the coach said that this is a new situation for all the team.

“It was a short preparation for the team at the start of the season, so it made us stronger because we knew it would be tough. But now, we’ve won the last two games, so we are now more confident, and we just want to keep going and keep winning games.”

On the test posed by Newcastle:

“They are a team who leave the ball for the opponent, Newcastle don’t want to play a lot, and after it’s up to us to find a solution to move this block and be aware of the counter-attack, because they have players who are fast in front.

“We’ve started working on that already and will try to do everything to win this game because we want to win all the games.

“It doesn’t matter the opponent, so it’s up to us to find the solution to move them and create space to win this game.”

