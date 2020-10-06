Opinion

Only value of Newcastle signing Danny Welbeck would be as spare parts for Andy Carroll

News today that Danny Welbeck is now a free agent.

Watford announcing that they had come to an agreement with the striker, meaning he was now freed from his contract and able to negotiate a deal himself now with any other club.

This has inevitably led to media and fans of certain clubs, looking at Danny Welbeck as a potential credible signing.

Only 29 years old, still playing for England as recently as September 2018, if he can stay fit and recapture that form from…

We have heard it all before though and I had to laugh when I saw Newcastle United fans on social media claiming Danny Welbeck would be a great signing, as back up for Callum Wilson.

Hmmm.

There is no doubt that Newcastle should have signed another striker this window, even if only on loan, but that striker was / is not Danny Welbeck.

There is a reason as to why Watford are having to pay him off, nobody was willing to come in and take Danny Welbeck off their hands.

You would think that Newcastle fans would have seen the folly in signing players who aren’t going to be turning the clock back to a time when they were good and fit.

Instead of bringing in a goalscoring fit striker in summer 2019, Newcastle brought in Andy Carroll, who hadn’t scored a Premier League goal in 16 months. Now Ashley and Bruce have for whatever reason given him yet another contract and he is now Andy Carroll without a Premier League goal in 30 months. Ahead of this season, Andy Carroll admitted that at no point in the entirety of last season, all 11 months of it, had he been fully fit.

Watching him against Brighton and Newport, I have to wonder if Andy Carroll has used up a whole season of fitness in that opening match at his old club West Ham?

To be honest, the only reason I would be bringing Danny Welbeck to Newcastle United, would be if it was possible to harvest some spare parts that could be used to put Andy Carroll right!

I have just had a look at the recent years for both (former!) England strikers and the last six seasons have seen each of them start exactly 54 Premier League matches, averaging nine per season. Whilst Andy Carroll hasn’t scored a PL goal in the last 30 months, Danny Welbeck has scored three in that time period.

Welbeck is not credible back up for Callum Wilson, he is just more fitness / injury worries for Newcastle if they were daft enough to add him to Carroll in this NUFC squad.

Actually, completing a trio of former England players, no doubt some Newcastle fans are also seeing Jack Wilshere as a credible signing.

Like Welbeck, Wilshere has also come to an agreement with his club (West Ham) and after being released from his contract is a free agent.

I actually caught a bit of the deadline day nonsense on Sky last night and Harry Redknapp was talking embarrassing nonsense about all kinds. Amongst it he was not surprisingly saying Jack Wilshere would be a brilliant signing for any Premier League club.

Looking at his stats, he has made even fewer (50) Premier League starts than Carroll and Welbeck these past six years, scoring one goal!

Once again the argument is, if only Wilshere can get back his best form, he is only 28 etc etc

However, once again, you are only bringing more problems into your club, unable to get fully fit and / or not being able to contribute anything of note for so many years, is there any way back in the top tier?

Just like Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce with Andy Carroll, some mug(s) will give Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck another chance.

I just hope it isn’t Newcastle United.

