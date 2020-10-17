News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concerned by Steve Bruce tactical nous and Newcastle United goal threat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure.

Manchester United losing at home to Crystal Palace and Spurs at Old Trafford, conceding nine goals in the process.

They would have been pointless and rock bottom of the Premier League if not for enjoying outrageous luck against Brighton.

The Seagulls absolutely dominated but ended up losing 3-2 to a 100th minute VAR penalty, this after having far more chances, corners and possession, VAR denying them a penalty of their own, plus Brighton hitting the woodwork five times.

So what then could be worse than facing Steve Bruce and Newcastle United?

Well, not much, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

I just hope Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a better judge of the opposition head coach and team than he is a manager!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking to official Man Utd site about tonight’s game at St James Park:

“First of all we think about how we can go up there and try to dominate the game, control the game and win the game.

“We’ve had to wait for everyone to come back [from international duty] hopefully fit and strong, and it seems like they are, so we’ll pick a team that we think will cause problems for them.

“Steve Bruce has done a fantastic job up there, I have to say. They’ve had a very, very good start to the season with seven points already and through in the Carabao Cup to the quarter-finals. They’ve done some good business and they’re going to make it hard for us.

“With Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Andy Carroll, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron… whoever it is that will be up there, they’re going to cause us problems. It’s never easy to play against Steve’s teams because they’re well organised defensively as well.”

Goals has been a problem for them [Newcastle United] in past seasons but they seem to have goals in this team now…

“Yeah of course. You can see that when you sign proven goalscorers like Wilson who has been one of the top strikers in the league for the last few years and is always hard to play against.

“Saint-Maximin is exciting and you’ve got two target men, two proper old-school target men in Joelinton and Carroll so you know you’re in for a game against them for sure.”

Manchester United against Newcastle [United!] is always a special fixture isn’t it, it’s got that bit of glamour about it…

“It does and ever since I came here we’ve had some fantastic games against them. We’ve had some good results and some bad results, I remember being up there when we lost 5-0 once. My first game for the club was in the Charity Shield at Wembley when we beat them 4-0 and I was on the bench.

“We’ve had some fantastic games with some great players on the pitch over the years. Let’s hope we do better than last year because last year was a big disappointment. We know we’re going up there against a good team who are hard to play against, but we need to bounce back and give a response.”

The game is at eight o’clock on a Saturday night – a great time to be playing…

“Yes of course.

“It is what it is, you never know now from day to day what time you’re going to play in these uncertain times and eight o’clock gives some of our players more rest and more time to recover from the internationals so we’re looking forward to it.”

