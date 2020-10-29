News

NUST release statement after Mike Ashley announces details of refunding Newcastle fans

NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) have released an official statement on Thursday.

That statement in response to Mike Ashley finally acknowledging he has to offer refunds to Newcastle United season ticket holders for matches in the 2020/21 season where they will not be allowed into St James Park.

Sunday will see the fourth Premier League home game of the season against Everton and very difficult to see any supporters allowed into games until sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

NUST were amongst those urging Mike Ashley to do the right thing, sooner rather than later.

Better late than never would appear to be a fitting response to today’s announcement by Ashley / Newcastle United, yet again lagging behind the rest of the Premier League when treating fans correctly, even communicating with supporters is something the owner is rarely willing to allow the club to do.

NUST Official Statement:

‘Following mounting pressure from Newcastle United fans and huge support for the #StartGivingBack campaign instigated by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust, we are pleased to see that Newcastle United have finally announced their refund or credit process for 18,000 fans currently on long term season ticket deals for the 2020/21 season.

Newcastle United has announced that they will offer refunds or credit on a staggered basis that will see fans receive their first refund or credit issued to them in December. More information will be released regarding the following stages at a later date.

For six months trying to return the money of 30,000 supporters and encourage the Club to communicate with them has been a battle for NUST We appreciate the unprecedented circumstances but we remain disappointed at the lack of urgency and communication on this issue from Newcastle United.

In June your Supporters Trust raised the issue with Premier League Executive Director, Bill Bush, of refunds for games that fans were due to miss in the 2019/20 season. Within 24 hours we saw a response from Newcastle United announcing the ability for fans to claim refunds or credit. Whilst we are still helping people who have yet to receive those refunds, the majority of supporters have now received theirs.

Since then we have been pressing the club to provide information for fans who are still paying but won’t be able to attend games in the 2020/21 season. Once again, Newcastle United was the only club that hadn’t released any information to their supporters. In addition, the Club was (and is!) still charging 18,000 fans who are on long term deals for games they had no way of attending.

Now, thanks to fan pressure, we have the information the fans deserve. Those fans that this affects can now decide which option is more beneficial to them – either a refund or credit which will cover you for any games you can attend when we return. This money will also be available to use to cover your 2021/22 season ticket.

Fans will continue to pay for this year’s season ticket but will do so safe in the knowledge that refunds will arrive if it becomes clear that we won’t be attending games. Until then, we look forward to the day we can finally return to watch our team in person.

It is instances like this where we are reminded why fan pressure is absolutely vital. At a time when the game is being called into disrepute, fans are left to fight for what we know is right. NUST is here to amplify the voice of our 14,000 members and the Newcastle fan base as a whole. Largely down to the action that we and the rest of the fan base have taken, 18,000 supporters will receive what is rightfully theirs.

We will continue to analyse the ticketing situation and we are here to help with any enquiries you have, providing support to any member that needs help. For just £1 a year, your Supporters Trust can and will continue to represent the fan base.’

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

