NUST Official Statement – Calls on Mike Ashley to return £7million to Newcastle United fans

Mike Ashley has been urged to do the right thing with Newcastle United fans.

The club owner asked to return £7million season ticket money to Newcastle United fans.

This request has come courtesy of an NUST Official Statement on Thursday morning.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust believe that 18,000 fans have had payment taken in full for 2020/21 season tickets back in March (2020), or are still having monthly payments taken from their bank accounts for this season, with most of that (unused) season ticket now paid off.

The Government have repeatedly made clear that fans won’t be allowed back into stadiums for some considerable time.

So as NUST say, there is absolutely no justifiable reason as to why Mike Ashley is not allowing fans a refund of their money if they want one.

NUST Official Statement – 15 October 2020:

NUFC Supporters Trust calls for return of fans’ £7m

NEWCASTLE United is being urged to return an estimated £7m worth of season-ticket money to hard-pressed fans for games they will never see.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) is making a public appeal to the club to “do right by fans” after previous requests fell on deaf ears.

The Trust, which has more than 14,000 members, estimates that Newcastle United currently has at least £7m in its coffers from fans who have paid for season tickets for the current 2020/21 season.

Many of these fans are on long-term deals and some fans have already paid in full for season tickets.

Other fans on long-term deals have seen NUFC continue to take money from their bank accounts every month via direct debit.

This is carrying on despite there being no realistic prospect of supporters being able to get back into stadia until March 2021 at the earliest and comes at a time when the North East has the worst unemployment rate in the country.

NUFC Supporters Trust has called the situation “morally wrong” and is urging the club to refund loyal fans money which many now desperately need.

NUST chairman Alex Hurst said:

“The club confirmed to us earlier this year they have 18,000 fans on long term season ticket deals out of 30,000 season ticket holders.

“These fans are tied in on deals which mean that many either pay for their season tickets up front or have money taken via monthly direct debits.

“With stadia being closed and no realistic prospect of fans returning any time soon, it means some of the club’s most loyal supporters are hundreds of pounds out of pocket at a time when money is terribly tight.

“We calculate that a conservative estimate of money the club currently has from fans would be around £7 million or more.

“That money should be in the pockets and homes of the people of the North East, not in the bank account of a football club to be paid back at a yet unspecific date.

“The scandalous introduction of pay per view games at £14.95 means that Newcastle United fans are effectively being expected to pay twice to see their team in action.

“We at the Trust have tried to engage with the club on the matter to get a workable solution but as yet we have had no commitment to addressing the matter, so we are left with no alternative but to make a public appeal for the club to do right by its fans.

“Stop taking payments now and start repaying supporters the money which is rightfully theirs.”

Newcastle United were the last club in the Premier League to repay season ticket-holding fans for games which took place behind closed doors at the end of the 2019/20 season.

In addition, no other Premier League team is currently taking money from fans for tickets for the current 2020/21 season.

Alex Hurst said:

“This cannot be allowed to carry on.

“The idea that the club need to keep charging fans a monthly payment for games they will never see is absurd and, in a time of record unemployment, morally wrong.

“The NUFC Supporters Trust is calling on fans, politicians and people of influence within football to back our call and bring pressure on Newcastle United to stop taking money from fans and refund the money owed to us as soon as possible.

“The North East is facing ever greater Covid restrictions and we need our football club to do better and to do right by its fans.

“It’s time to stop taking and time to start giving back.”

(To join 14,000+ other fans as members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust go HERE)

