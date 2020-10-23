News

Nuno fears tough game and praises Steve Bruce “I know him well”

Nuno has been looking ahead to playing Newcastle United.

The Wolves boss finds himself and his team in sixth place on nine points.

Having finished seventh in each of the last two seasons, Nuno looking to hit the top six, especially with no European football to distract them.

Starting the season with a 2-0 win at Sheffield United, they followed up with a 3-1 home defeat to Man City and a 4-0 hammering at West Ham. However, that four goal defeat was a bit harsh, as West Ham only had 37% possession, one corner and scored with four of their seven shots on target.

It was the largest top flight defeat for Wolves since 2012 and of course the largest for Nuno in the Premier League.

With the fifth best defence last season, Wolves have reverted back to type by beating Fulham 1-0 and then winning 1-0 at Leeds in a tough match on Monday, when Nuno’s side had only 32% possession.

Newcastle United are actually one of the few teams where Wolves usually dominate possession, last season NUFC having only 43% possession at St James Park and 34% at Molineux.

Nuno declares that Newcastle ‘are a very tough opponent, and all the matches we’ve had against Newcastle were very competitive, very intense, and we expect the same for Sunday.’

However, in reality Steve Bruce and Newcastle carried their luck in both 1-1 draws last season, especially at Molineux where Almiron scored with United’s only effort on target.

It is all a bit meaningless when managers speak about other managers because only on very rare occasions do they say anything other than how great they are. Nuno following that trend when saying: ‘Newcastle has a good manager in Steve Bruce, I know him well, and he has quality players, talented players.’

If Newcastle are to get something on Sunday, you feel that tactics and team selection almost certainly have to change. Steve Bruce having his side sit back and allow the opposition to dominate isn’t a great tactic and whilst Bruce may kid himself that Newcastle were unlucky to lose because it was 1-1 with five minutes to go against Man Utd, the rest of us know that it was a miracle the score was still 1-1 until Solskjaer’s team scored three late goals.

Nuno speaking to the official club site ahead of playing Newcastle United:

“I’m expecting a very tough and demanding match.

“Newcastle has a good manager in Steve Bruce, I know him well, and he has quality players, talented players, and it’s going to be a very tough.

“They are a very tough opponent, and all the matches we’ve had against Newcastle were very competitive, very intense, and we expect the same for Sunday.

“I’m absolutely sure that it is very early in the competition to establish any kind of difference between teams.

“I think every team is improving, every team is taking time and needs time, so as the competition goes by, it will be much harder, because the standards will grow.

“That’s what I see in us, in Newcastle, and they are a very good team with very good players.”

On importance of successive wins in an open Premier League:

“It’s very important. It’s very important when you are able to perform and the next game to sustain your level of performance is always what we aim for.

“I think it’s too early to predict what is going to happen, and for us, it’s a matter of going game by game with our approach, but it’s too early to predict what is going to happen.

“In terms of the competition, the Premier League is very hard, every game is very tough and you cannot really predict anything.”

