Number of households that have bought Premier League Pay Per View games – BARB

Premier League Pay Per View has created massive headlines.

Fifteen October Premier League matches made PPV games initially.

The outrageous £14.95 charge per match causing a huge backlash for both broadcasters and the Premier League, who have each tried to blame the other for the pricing point.

Nine of the initial schedule of Premier League Pay Per View games to be shown on Sky Sports Box Office, with six to be on BT Sport Box Office.

Fans across the Premier League in revolt, many of them deciding to pay the £14.95 to a local foodbank than give it to the broadcasters and the PL.

After the first wave of PPV matches, Sky Sports were asked how successful the take up had been, the broadcaster usually more than happy to announce how many people have paid for PPV Boxing events.

However, Sky Sports declared: ‘We won’t be sharing the PPV numbers as they are commercially sensitive.’

So, if Sky aren’t prepared to reveal the figures, is there any other way of gauging the number of households taking up the Premier League Pay Per View offerings?

Well BARB (Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board) is the industry’s respected organisation charged with compiling viewing data for programme ratings.

So now estimated household numbers who have paid for the Pay Per View matches have now been published. These only refer to the Sky Sports Box Office matches, as the BT Sport ones are not measured by BARB.

TV executive Joel Minsky commenting on the BARB figures.

The Sky Sports BARB estimated Premier League Pay Per View household numbers:

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 30,000

Leicester v Aston Villa – 20,000

Liverpool v Sheff Utd – 60,000

Arsenal vs Leicester – 70,000

As for the other Sky Sports Box Office game that has been shown ahead of today, Joel Minsky says that West Brom v Burnley is ‘coming up as a big fat 0’, almost certainly meaning less than 10,000 households paid for it.

Joel says that the total viewing figures for Newcastle United v Man Utd were estimated at 40,000, in terms of number of viewers and not households. To show just how disastrously low the Pay Per View figures are, Minsky compares that to Man Utd v Chelsea averaging around 1.7m viewers when shown on Saturday as a ‘normal’ Sky Sports match.

On Monday afternoon it was reported that the 20 Premier League clubs are meeting on Tuesday to discuss what changes, if any, they are going to make to Pay Per View starting with the November matches.

That was then followed on Monday night by Mike Ashley releasing an official statement via NUFC, admitting that he / Newcastle United voted for the £14.95 charge but claims they had no alternative option. Though now Ashley is calling for the charge to change to £4.95, knocking £10 off.

These are the 15 October matches that were made PPV, we now await hearing what will happen with the 16 Premier League games in November that weren’t chosen by BT or Sky.

Matchweek 5

Saturday 17 October

15:00 Chelsea v Southampton (BT Sport Box Office)

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 18 October

12:00 Sheffield Utd v Fulham (BT Sport Box Office)

19:15 Leicester City v Aston Villa (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 19 October

17:30 West Brom v Burnley (Sky Sports Box Office)

Matchweek 6

Friday 23 October

20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds Utd (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 24 October

15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

20:00 Liverpool v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports Box Office)

Sunday 25 October

19:15 Arsenal v Leicester City (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 26 October

17:30 Brighton v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

Matchweek 7

Friday 30 October

20:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace (BT Sport Box Office)

Saturday 31 October

15:00 Burnley v Chelsea (BT Sport Box Office)

Sunday 1 November

12:00 Aston Villa v Southampton (Sky Sports Box Office)

19:15 Spurs v Brighton (Sky Sports Box Office)

Monday 2 November

17:30 Fulham v West Brom (Sky Sports Box Office)

