Now 7 Newcastle United players ruled out for Manchester United – Further Steve Bruce update

Steve Bruce gave an update on Friday morning about the availability (or not) of Newcastle United players for Saturday night.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that a number of Newcastle stars wouldn’t make it.

Altogether Bruce indicated six that definitely wouldn’t be involved: Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff, as well as Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie.

However, now there has been a further update, with the Chronicle saying they have spoken to Steve Bruce and he confirmed it was now seven Newcastle United players who are definitely ruled out.

The latest name to be added is Sean Longstaff, with Bruce revealing that the Newcastle fan has a bad case of tonsillitis and will have to sit this one out.

Steve Bruce talking to the Chronicle:

“Sean [Longstaff] is ill.

“He has a really bad bout of tonsillitis, he is not well at all, so he won’t be involved this weekend [against Manchester United].”

Sean Longstaff was missing from the training images released by the club on Thursday but until now there hadn’t been any explanation as to why.

Steve Bruce updating on Friday morning about various Newcastle United players ahead of Man Utd:

Matt Ritchie – Still on the long-term injured list.

Dwight Gayle – Still on long-term injured list.

Martin Dubravka – Steve Bruce had hoped to have the keeper back by now but confirmed a media exclusive this week that there had been a setback on the goalkeeper’s recovery, no idea of when he will return.

Matty Longstaff – The media reported on Thursday that the midfielder could be available for Man Utd but that information proving false. Hasn’t started a Premier League game since February and it is hoped he might be able to play for the Under 23s against Fulham next week.

Ciaran Clark – Was training on Thursday and another player who the NUFC media claimed could be involved on Saturday night. Wide of the mark again, Clark did play in the League Cup this season but had an injury setback, possibly brought back too early by Bruce. It is also hoped he will play against Fulham Under 23s next week for at least part of the match.

Paul Dummett – Hasn’t played any competitive football for nine months and yet another one who the media were claiming could be involved against Man Utd. Also wide of the mark, once again aimed at that Under 23 match for hopefully some minutes on the pitch.

