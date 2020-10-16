News

Nile Ranger finds a new club after 33 months out – Signs for Sunday League club

Nile Ranger has been signed up.

The former Newcastle United player / waster signing for AC United.

The 29 year old striker finding a new club after 33 months out of football.

If you are wondering if Nile Ranger has joined a club in a far away land, maybe in India, don’t worry.

He will be able to get the bus to matches and to training, if they do any…

BBC Sport revealing that Nile Ranger is going to be playing (if he turns up on time…) in the Premier Division of the Barnet Sunday League.

BBC Sport report the League secretary John Eager saying:

“I think the registration secretary must have just clicked approve, not thinking anything of it.

“If you said ‘Nile Ranger’ to me, I would have told you he was the geezer I used to sign with League Two teams on FIFA when I was trying to get them promoted.

“It slipped through the net.

“I think it’s come off the back of a five-a-side league folding. It was shut down because of coronavirus because you can’t have indoor sports anymore. I think the players from that team have joined the 11-a-side team.

“It’s really exciting to be attracting these sort of guys that want to play in our league.

“I think we both know he’s probably not going to turn up every week but it just goes to show that Sunday league is going up a level.

“A lot more people are taking a lot more interest in it.”

Nile Ranger is surely the biggest waster ever to play for Newcastle United.

Never mind players we have seen who didn’t have the necessary desire and commitment on the pitch, Nile Ranger couldn’t even be bothered to turn up for training on time.

As well as a series of incidents away from football, Newcastle United gave Nile Ranger any number of chances as he ran into disciplinary problems time after time.

Thankfully Newcastle United eventually kicked the striker out in 2013.

He then continued to waste his career at the likes of Swindon, Blackpool and Southend.

Embarrassingly, in January 2018 at the age of 26 he was kicked out of his last club (Southend) for disciplinary problems as usual, including not bothering to turn up on time on a regular basis.

Southend United Official Announcement – 4 January 2018:

“Following a meeting yesterday with Nile Ranger the Club has today terminated the player’s contract in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

“This decision was taken following reoccurring disciplinary issues, including timekeeping, which undermine both the unity of the group and the management.

“In many ways it is regrettable having worked closely with Nile over the past 18 months.

“However, the interests of the Club are paramount and the Board will never allow those objectives to be undermined.”

