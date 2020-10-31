Opinion

Next up for Newcastle are Everton – A team that people respect but a club nobody likes

Our seventh Premier league fixture of the season is upon us on Sunday afternoon, next up is Everton.

I will be honest, I absolutely hate playing this lot.

Ever since Mike Ashley came along our record against the blue side of Merseyside is fairly poor. Our head to head record in the Ashley era stands at won five, drawn five and lost 12.

No wonder they love playing us nowadays!

Even our record at St James Park is poor in this Ashley time period. With six defeats, a draw and only four wins in the 11 Premier League meetings at St James Park since our “knight in shining armour” turned up.

I appreciate Everton have been fairly solid over the past decade or more, David Moyes worked wonders there for a number of years and a few of the other managers have kept them consistently around the top 8-10 since.

Only thing that really spoils it about Everton for me though are their fans. Yes there are decent ones and there are some right idiots, no different with any other club, but I have noticed there seems to be a real hatred from their fans towards our club.

I don’t get why to be honest and I have noticed with Everton they do like to belittle other clubs. I’m not being funny but who do they think they are? They’ve won jack in 25 years in counting. They have never even qualified for the Champions League group stages in the Premier League era, two FA Cup finals, never really played great football over a sustained period of time, yet they are arrogant enough to think themselves above anyone else outside the big six.

The reality is, they’re not.

Yes they have ambitious owners, unlike us with Mike Ashley, in these last 25 years Everton haven’t won a single trophy.

They have a proud history and yes they’re the fifth most successful club in England historically, hats off to them, but that is all they have got, their distant history to look back on, when it has been so long it no longer matters anymore.

They are certainly no bigger than us, even being owned by Mike Ashley, or any bigger than the likes of Aston villa or Leeds United.

I don’t hate them as much as their neighbours but they’re not a club I’d miss if they got relegated.

So I really hope we beat the real deluded lot on Sunday, Pickford has another meltdown and touch wood, they can be put back in their box.

Comments welcome.

