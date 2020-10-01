Opinion

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Match ratings and comments on all NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties).

Newcastle United falling behind to an early feeble goal then spending most of the next 82 minutes doing little to even things up.

When the equaliser did arrive on 87 minutes, the quality was completely out of keeping with what we had seen previously, especially from Jonjo Shelvey.

Penalties followed and the rest is history…

Davey Hat-Trick gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments:

It says a lot about Newcastle United that this poor performance against League Two opposition will come as no surprise to the fans. What will come as a surprise is Newcastle winning a penalty shoot-out for once.

It was yet another game in which we got out of jail near the end, with about the only bit of quality we managed in 90 minutes. Mark Gillespie made his contribution to the end-of-season bloopers reel by doing a De Gea for Newport’s goal, then we huffed and puffed until Shelvey scored a peach of an equaliser.

A word for our opponents – they were much better than Morecambe, and too well organised for us. And we fielded a fairly strong team.

Mark Gillespie – 4

Produced an absolute shocker for their goal and was nervy thereafter.

Saved a weak penalty in the shootout, so ended up contributing to a Newcastle victory after almost doing the same for Newport

Javier Manquillo – 5

A couple of hesitant moments in defence but more impressive going forward that some of our attackers.

Final ball let him down too often though.

Emil Krafth – 5

You could argue he didn’t do enough to try and stop Abrahams when they went ahead but the goal was not his fault.

In truth, he had little to do, and did it well enough. Subbed by Schär, a more attacking CB.

Federico Fernandez – 5

Tonight’s skipper didn’t have a lot to do in defence either and had a limited impact in attack.

But nothing to reproach him for.

Jamal Lewis – 6.5

Tried to make things happen and worked harder than many.

I wouldn’t argue if some thought he was MotM.

Sean Longstaff – 3

I fear he’s going backwards after another unimpressive game.

No creativity, poor passing, and didn’t work hard enough in defence. Decent pen, otherwise anonymous

Jonjo Shelvey – 6

To be honest, he did nothing all game until he produced a bit of genuine quality to score the equaliser.

With 3 of the 6 marks for the goal. Penalty squeaked in.

Jacob Murphy – 7

Had a go at least. Got the ball into the box more than once.

A couple of decent strikes but some poor ones too. Probably our best player on activity level alone but the bar was low tonight. Lovely penalty.

Ryan Fraser – 6

Looks less than match-fit but seemed to understand what he was supposed to be doing at least.

Final ball not always good but did well to keep going for 90 minutes

Miguel Almirón – 6

No 10 on my teamsheet but played all over the park.

I’m not sure that is a good thing but he was one of the few that looked like he cared about winning this. Subbed, presumably to save his legs for the weekend.

Andy Carroll – 3

Ponderous, slow to react and too passive for me.

A few decent crosses went into the box, but he was never there when they did. Hooked on 60 minutes – 30 minutes too late in my view.

SUBS:

Joelinton – 4

It’s a sign of how bad Newcastle were, that I was relieved when Joe came on.

That feeling didn’t last long, although he was better than Carroll. No surprise that he missed his penalty.

Callum Wilson – 6

Got into the box more than Carroll and stretched their defence a bit.

The team performance improved after he and Joe came on but that could have been Newport tiring. Lively, wanted it, but didn’t threaten particularly. Scored his penalty well.

Fabian Schär – 5

Looked stylish when he came on but Newport were pretty much a spent force by then. Good penalty.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shelvey 87

Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores

Newport:

Abrahams 5

Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)

Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)

Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)

Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)

Referee: Josh Brooks

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

