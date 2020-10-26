Player Ratings

Newcastle v Wolves player ratings from NUFC fans – Says it all?

The results of the Newcastle v Wolves player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

A clear man of the match for Newcastle United, Jacob Murphy rated 7.4 out of 10 by fans. A very steady game at right-back, plus an excellent long ball that put Wilson in with a shooting chance in the first half, plus of course that equaliser.

In second, Miguel Almiron (6.8) proving what a joke it is that Steve Bruce hasn’t been playing him. Even in a strange defensive midfield role, Almiron putting in a tireless shift.

Only two other players rated 6.0 or better.

Karl Darlow (6.3) with another good game although probably should have done better with the goal, whilst as usual, Federico Fernandez (6.1) the best central defender.

Then four players rated 5.0 or better, Lewis (5.8) doing ok on the left, whilst Lascelles (5.7) and Schar (5.6) battled away well with plenty to do. All three centre-backs had their moments first half when giving the ball away but improved.

Another frustrating shift for Callum Wilson (5.5) as Steve Bruce had him totally isolated and feeding off scraps, never stopped working though.

The three weakest players according to the fans were Allan Saint-Maximin (4.1) who was rarely involved in the game, another one who suffered with the negative tactics, hardly seeing the ball as NUFC simply tried to defend throughout.

Jeff Hendrick (4.3) ran around a lot but touched the ball very few times and exerted no control on the match. Whilst Ryan Fraser (4.8) was asked to be a defensive midfielder the same as Almiron but struggled at times.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 3.30pm Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 25 October 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Murphy 89

Wolves:

Jimenez 80

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 63% (65%) Newcastle 37% (35%)

Total shots were Wolves 16 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were Wolves 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Lee Mason

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Murphy, Lascelles (Carroll 88), Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Almiron, Fraser (Joelinton 78), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Sean Longstaff 79)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Hayden, Manquillo, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

