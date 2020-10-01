Player Ratings

Newcastle v Newport player ratings from fans after win on penalties – Painful!

The results of the Newcastle v Newport player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

By some considerable distance, Jacob Murphy (6.2) rated by Newcastle fans as top performer for the Magpies. Some good movement and at least a willingness to take on opponents, though end product lacking.

Only two other starters rated 5.0 or better.

Second highest rating went to Jamal Lewis (5.2), similar to Murphy in that at least he got up and down the pitch and put the effort in to try and make something happen.

Federico Fernandez (5.0) didn’t do too bad on the night.

At the very opposite end of the spectrum, lowest of all was Andy Carroll (2.7). Surely Steve Bruce can only really consider him as an impact sub, the total lack of mobility making it easy for the Newport defenders.

Three other players rated below the 4.0 point.

Emil Krafth (3.4) the second lowest rating on the night as he struggled as makeshift centre-back alongside Fernandez, Newcastle definitely need to bring in another centre-back before the window closes. Ciaran Clark with ongoing injury problems and Schar seemingly not rated by Steve Bruce.

Mark Gillespie (3.8) didn’t have many saves to make as Newport wasted a number of decent situations when placing their efforts off target. Of the two efforts on target, the keeper let that feeble effort in after five minutes, on the plus side Gillespie saved that weak penalty in the shoot-out.

Sean Longstaff (3.9) not having a great time of it, though undoubtedly not helped by Shelvey’s unwillingness to put the running in.

Speaking of which, Jonjo Shelvey (4.2) would surely have got a seriously low rating if it hadn’t been for his excellent late goal. Having spent most of the game near to Newcastle’s centre-backs, interested in only hitting long balls up the pitch until the later stages when Newport tired.

Three other poor to below average performers seeing Manquillo (4.2) contributing little going forward and not always great at the back at times, whilst Almiron (4.0) and Fraser (4.0) provided minimal, if any, threat.

It was actually a night when all three substitutes improved the performance, with Schar (5.1), Wilson (4.8) and Joelinton (4.6) all better than who they replaced.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7pm Thursday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Newport player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newport 1 Newcastle 1 (4-5 on penalties) – Wednesday 30 September 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shelvey 87

Penalty Shootout – NUFC pens: Wilson scores, Joelinton’s saved, Schar scores, Shelvey scores, Murphy scores, Sean Longstaff scores

Newport:

Abrahams 5

Possession was Newport 35% (40%) Newcastle 65% (60%)

Total shots were Newport 12 (7) Newcastle 27 (8)

Shots on target were Newport 2 (1) Newcastle 10 (4)

Corners were Newport 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (1)

Referee: Josh Brooks

Newcastle United:

Gillespie, Manquillo, Fernandez, Krafth (Schar 72), Lewis, Fraser, Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron (Wilson 62), Carroll (Joelinton 62)

Unused Subs

Darlow, Hendrick, Anderson, Hayden

Crowd: 00,000

