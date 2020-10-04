Player Ratings

Newcastle v Burnley player ratings from NUFC fans after 3-1 victory – Some debating points

The results of the Newcastle v Burnley player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Absolutely no prizes for guessing who was rated as man of the match by Newcastle fans.

Match winner Allan Saint-Maximin getting a 9.1 average rating from fans, scoring the first and making the second, as well as being a constant torment to the opposition.

A clear second and now celebrating four goals in his first four Premier League games, Callum Wilson (8.2) was also excellent. A cool penalty and a goal from close in BUT would the likes of Joelinton or Carroll have been in the position to score it? Wilson showing the pace, anticipation and desire to be right place at the right time, his closing down of defenders was also very good and an example to others.

Three other players rated 7.0 or better for the Newcastle fans.

Federico Fernandez (7.5) as usual was Newcastle’s best defender, then Emil Krafth put in a decent shift at right-back then centre-back, with Isaac Hayden (7.0) his usual combative self in midfield.

At the very lowest end of the ratings we have Jeff Hendrick (5.9), a bit of an anonymous performance maybe up to a point, but a bit harsh possibly?

The five other players all rated 6.something, suggesting slightly below par to average performances.

Highest of these was Karl Darlow (6.8) who had no chance with the Burnley goal and did ok overall, although he did spill the ball a couple of times.

Fabian Schar (6.7) had a half decent match and helped Newcastle play a bit more football out from the back, before forced off with a blow to the shoulder.

The other three all rated 6.4 – Lewis a steady game on the left, whilst Shelvey was a bit more involved and higher up the pitch than recent games, Joelinton with what seemed a pretty free role and also getting involved more than usual.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 6pm Sunday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Burnley player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Burnley 1 – Saturday 3 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77 pen

Burnley:

Westwood 61

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Burnley 52% (42%) Newcastle 48% (58%)

Total shots were Burnley 8 (3) Newcastle 10 (4)

Shots on target were Burnley 4 (1) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Burnley 4 (2) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar (Manquillo 55), Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, Joelinton (Sean Longstaff 90+3), Wilson, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 73)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Murphy, Almiron

Crowd: 00,000

