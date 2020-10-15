Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons in talks to sign for Huddersfield – Report
A spot of good news with reports that Rolando Aarons is in talks to sign for Huddersfield.
The Mail report that talks are ongoing for the winger to make a permanent move to the Championship club.
The newspaper report says that West Brom have agreed to pay £15m for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant and that the Terriers are set to use a small part of that cash to pay for a deal for the Newcastle winger.
Rolando Aarons turns 25 in November and desperately needs to move on, rather than picking money up for doing nothing at Newcastle.
The deadline closes at 5pm on Friday (16 October) for Premier League clubs to buy, sell or loan players from and to EFL clubs.
Newcastle’s Jack Young (on loan) became the 37th player (list below) to move from the Premier League to an EFL club in the last 10 days, so fingers crossed that Rolando Aarons adds to this list.
Deals need to be allowed to be done by Mike Ashley in order to move on the likes of Aaron, Saivet, Yedlin, Lazaar, Saivet, Atsu etc.
It is a simple fact that all clubs have signings where it doesn’t work out and you have to take a hit. If players aren’t going to be needed / wanted, far better to at least lessen that hit and do deals, instead of they continue to hang around on full wages.
