Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons in talks to sign for Huddersfield – Report

A spot of good news with reports that Rolando Aarons is in talks to sign for Huddersfield.

The Mail report that talks are ongoing for the winger to make a permanent move to the Championship club.

The newspaper report says that West Brom have agreed to pay £15m for Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant and that the Terriers are set to use a small part of that cash to pay for a deal for the Newcastle winger.

Rolando Aarons turns 25 in November and desperately needs to move on, rather than picking money up for doing nothing at Newcastle.

The deadline closes at 5pm on Friday (16 October) for Premier League clubs to buy, sell or loan players from and to EFL clubs.

Newcastle’s Jack Young (on loan) became the 37th player (list below) to move from the Premier League to an EFL club in the last 10 days, so fingers crossed that Rolando Aarons adds to this list.

Deals need to be allowed to be done by Mike Ashley in order to move on the likes of Aaron, Saivet, Yedlin, Lazaar, Saivet, Atsu etc.

It is a simple fact that all clubs have signings where it doesn’t work out and you have to take a hit. If players aren’t going to be needed / wanted, far better to at least lessen that hit and do deals, instead of they continue to hang around on full wages.

BBC Sport listing of all outgoing deals (loans and permanent) from Premier League clubs – Monday 5 October – Wednesday 14 October:

14 October

Jack Young [Newcastle – Tranmere] Loan

13 October

Ryan Inniss [Crystal Palace – Charlton] Undisclosed

Ian Maatsen [Chelsea – Charlton] Loan

12 October

Patrick Roberts [Manchester City – Middlesbrough] Loan

10 October

Austin Samuels [Wolves – Bradford] Loan

9 October

Nathan Baxter [Chelsea – Accrington] Loan

Mitch Clark [Leicester – Port Vale] Loan

Sam Hughes [Leicester – Burton] Loan

Kazaiah Sterling [Tottenham – Southend] Loan

8 October

Tolaji Bola [Arsenal – Rochdale] Loan

Deyan Iliev [Arsenal – Shrewsbury] Loan

6 October

Olatunji Akinola [West Ham – Leyton Orient] Loan

Felipe Anderson [West Ham – Porto] Loan

Tudor Baluta [Brighton – Dynamo Kiev] Loan

Juan Castillo [Chelsea – AZ Alkmaar] Loan

Marko Grujic [Liverpool – Porto] Loan

Jaroslaw Jach [Crystal Palace – Fortuna Sittard] Loan

George McEachran [Chelsea – MVV Maastricht] Loan

Malang Sarr [Chelsea – Porto] Loan

Marco van Ginkel [Chelsea – PSV Eindhoven] Loan

5 October

23:45 Tosin Adarabioyo [Manchester City – Fulham] Undisclosed

22:30 Theo Walcott [Everton – Southampton] Loan

21:00 Josh Knight [Leicester – Wycombe] Loan

15:00 Daniel Ballard [Arsenal – Blackpool] Loan

23:15 Lucas Torreira [Arsenal – Atletico Madrid] Loan

22:58 Sandro Ramirez [Everton – Huesca] Free

21:10 Sofiane Boufal [Southampton – Angers] Loan

21:01 Wesley Hoedt [Southampton – Lazio] Loan

20:29 Chris Smalling [Man Utd – Roma] £13.6m

20:00 Josh Cullen [West Ham – Anderlecht] Undisclosed

19:32 Rachid Ghezzal [Leicester – Besiktas] Loan

19:30 Xande Silva [West Ham – Aris Thesolonika] Loan

18:16 Tiemoue Bakayoko [Chelsea – Napoli] Loan

17:30 Matteo Guendouzi [Arsenal – Hertha Berlin] Loan

17:16 Guido Carrillo [Southampton – Elche] Free

16:31 Ruben Vinagre [Wolves – Olympiakos] Loan

10:00 Ryan Sessegnon [Tottenham – Hoffenheim] Loan

