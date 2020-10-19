Player Ratings

Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings from NUFC fans – Points to problems?

The results of the Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Absolutely no prizes for guessing who was rated as man of the match by Newcastle fans.

Karl Darlow rated 8.4 out of 10 by the NUFC fans and to be honest, I think that is a bit harsh. He was given no chance with the four goals and with that penalty save and another 13 shots on target from the 28 Man Utd had, I think Darlow deserved even higher.

As for the rest…

Only two of the other ten starters scored 5.0 or better from supporters.

Allan Saint-Maximin (5.5) looked a danger early on and was the key man in opening things up in the passage of play leading to the own goal.

Whilst Callum Wilson (5.3) did pretty well despite being totally isolated and only a top notch De Gea save prevented him scoring with the one chance that was created (by ASM) for him.

As for those who really struggled and you can maybe point a finger at as the biggest problems…

Joelinton (1.7) was woeful and the only thing you can mitigate with, is the shocking negative Steve Bruce tactics, playing the Brazilian as an extra right-back for much of Saturday night.

Jeff Hendrick (2.7) had yet another anonymous game and every time he got the ball it went backwards, fans left frustrated that somehow he and Joelinton get starts ahead of Almiron and Fraser.

Jamaal Lascelles (3.4) was poor, showing very little leadership and his own performance well below par. Very nervous in possession and Man Utd cutting through far too easily.

The other five players rated as 4.somethings and all below par.

Jonjo Shelvey (4.0) had a couple of good moments but was totally dominated by the opposition.

Krafth (4.3) struggled and was partly at fault for the second and third goals, a lack of pace / stamina apparent.

Isaac Hayden (4.3) was poor first half and could do very little to prevent the wave after wave of attacks from Man Utd. Steve Bruce bizarrely leaving him on the pitch until after half-time despite a hamstring injury.

Jamal Lewis (4.4) stuck at it but not a performance he will enjoy looking back on either, though the penalty given against him was ridiculously harsh.

Federico Fernandez (4.7) as usual was Newcastle’s best defender but not a great claim to fame on the night and one of his weaker games, as those around him struggled.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 2pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 4 – Saturday 17 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Shaw OG 2

Man Utd:

Maguire 23, Fernandes 86, Wan-Bissaka 90, Rashford 90+6

Stats in brackets are from half-time:

Possession was Man Utd 64% (64%), Newcastle 36% (36%)

Total shots were Man Utd 28 (13) Newcastle 7 (2)

Shots on target were Man Utd 14 (6) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man Utd 7 (5) Newcastle 0 (0)

Crowd: 00,000

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden (Schar 49), Hendrick (Almiron 88), Joelinton (Fraser 72), Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Carroll, Manquillo, Murphy

