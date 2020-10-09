News

Newcastle United v Manchester United – Match moved for live TV and fans charged £14.95!

Newcastle United v Manchester United will be able to watched (legally) live on TV in the UK.

This has been confirmed after a Premier League meeting of all 20 clubs.

Ahead of the meeting it was reported that the clubs were set to agree arrangements, which would see all of the matches not selected for the usual live coverage, to be made available for live viewing in October (and beyond), with no fans allowed into stadiums.

However, there is a catch, the clubs looking to generate more money off fans by making them pay per view.

Following the meeting, The Telegraph and other media have revealed what has been agreed.

The Premier League matches are indeed to be sold on a pay per view basis (unless already selected as one of the usual Sky/BT choices), starting from next weekend.

Fans to be charged £14.95 per match.

Newcastle United v Manchester United has now been moved to 8pm on Saturday (17 October) night and will be shown on Sky Box Office.

West Bromwich Albion v Burnley is also be shown on that channel and has been moved to 5.30pm on the Monday (19 October).

The money fans will pay, is set to go into a central pot and then be distributed ‘fairly’ amongst the 20 Premier League clubs.

Using Sky and BT would allow all revenue to be collected centrally, with a formula found for distributing it fairly among the 20 clubs.

Not sure what is fair about this for fans.

Many Newcastle fans have already had their full season ticket money taken for this 2020/21 season, whilst thousands of others have paid for most of theirs by monthly instalments. Mike Ashley so far refusing to stop taking these monthly direct debits, until we know when fans will be allowed back in, nor refunding any of the full season ticket money taken from other NUFC fans back in March 2020, fully seven months ago!

Many of those same fans are obviously currently paying for Sky Sports and BT Sport packages as well.

Now they are having to pay £14.95 a time to watch games such as Newcastle United v Manchester United on top of all that!!

So this is now how the upcoming schedule of matches looks:

Sat 17 October

Newcastle United v Man Utd (8pm) – Sky Sports Box Office (£14.95 to watch!)

Sun 25 October

Wolves v Newcastle (4.30pm) – Sky Sports

Sun 1 November

Newcastle v Everton (2pm) – Sky Sports

