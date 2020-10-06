News

Newcastle United transfer window spending compared to other 19 Premier League clubs

For Premier League clubs the window has closed.

The summer 2020 window of trading ending, with other Premier League clubs and those from overseas.

There is an extended period until Friday 16 October but that only allows deals between Premier League clubs and those in the Championship, League One and League Two. With that almost certainly being all one way, with Premier League players heading out to lower division clubs, almost all on loan deals.

So after the 11pm closing last night, how does the league table of spending for Premier League clubs now look?

This is from highest to lowest, how much Premier League clubs each spent in summer 2020 transfer window (figures via Talksport):

£222.00 – Chelsea

£138.6m – Man City

£96.4m – Leeds

£87.00m – Man Utd

£87.00m – Everton

£81.00m – Aston Villa

£77.7m – Arsenal

£76.7m – Liverpool

£73.62m – Wolves

£59.76m – Tottenham

£57.00m – Leicester

£50.58m – Sheffield United

£36.27m – Southampton

£34.88m – Newcastle United

£22.32m – West Brom

£21.5m – Fulham

£19.98m – West Ham

£19.5m – Crystal Palace

£6.3m – Brighton

£1m – Burnley

As you can see, Newcastle United were fourteenth highest, or seventh lowest, spenders in this 2020 summer transfer window.

Callum Wilson looks a good signing and hopefully Lewis and Fraser will also prove to be so.

However, there does appear to be a lot of Newcastle fans going over the top, both in terms of who NUFC have brought in this transfer window and how much in total has been spent.

West Ham have spent around £200m these last two years, so no surprise that they weren’t able to spend big this time.

However, it is a stand out feature that pretty much all of the other clubs that have spent less than Newcastle United, also happen to be the clubs that are favourites to go down. Crystal Palace maybe the other exception as they have kept the likes of Zaha and brought in the exciting Eberechi Eze, plus Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea.

