News

Newcastle United training update gives clues for team v Man Utd selection availability

Newcastle United take on Man Utd at 8pm on Saturday night.

A win would be massive of course, giving NUFC ten points from the opening five matches.

Manchester United missing the likes of Martial and Cavani, Harry Maguire having a bit of a nightmare at the minute, lost 6-1 to Spurs in their last match.

No reason why Newcastle United can’t have a right go at them in this upcoming game.

Newcastle United have given us a few clues as to availability on Saturday, releasing a gallery of images featuring the squad training on Thursday.

The players we spotted were:

Wilson, ASM, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Lascelles, Saivet, Joelinton, Hayden, Gillespie, Darlow, Manquillo, Carroll, Clark, Matty Longstaff, Lewis, Yedlin, Murphy and Fernandez

In the text accompanying the images, the club stated:

‘Manchester United are the visitors to St. James’ Park on Saturday – and Matty Longstaff, who scored the winner for Newcastle United in the same fixture last season, was back in training on Thursday.

The midfielder – who also scored at Old Trafford last December – has yet to play this season due to a thigh problem, but he was joined on Thursday by Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark, who are also closing in on returns from their respective injuries.

Jamal Lewis was also able to train ahead of the weekend despite picking up a knock on international duty with Northern Ireland, while Allan Saint-Maximin had a spring in his step after signing a new long-term contract on Wednesday.’

From the club text, I’m assuming that whilst they are now back in training, none of Matty Longstaff, Clark or Dummett will be available this weekend, as they work towards full fitness.

Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron and Fraser were the quartet last involved in midweek friendlies, so presumably will be rejoining training on Friday.

Good to see Jamal Lewis training, so presumably he will be available against Man U, despite missing Northern Ireland’s trip to Norway, so he could have a scan on his Achilles.

No reference in the text to Jamaal Lascelles but presumably he is fine now, missed Burnley with a hamstring issue but training with the group ahead of Saturday.

Presuming Sean Longstaff was there at training and just not easily spotted on the images.

Nice to see Henri Saivet pictured in so many of the images and apparently having a great time, doesn’t look at all like he is finding a new club before the EFL window closes at 5pm tomorrow!

